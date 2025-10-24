Composers Concordance Hosts Todd Rewoldt & Jai Jeffryes Duo Album Release Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, November 22nd, 2025 at Steel Wig Music, Composers Concordance will host the Album Release Concert for the Todd Rewoldt & Jai Jeffryes Duo, celebrating their new album On The Verge (on Composers Concordance Records). This dynamic program highlights bold new directions in contemporary music, featuring works from the album by Gilbert Galindo, Jane Getter, and Eugene W. McBride, along with world premieres by Seth Boustead, Kitty Brazelton, and Jai Jeffryes. The evening will also showcase Gene Pritsker's When Creatures Stir, featuring a poem by Peter Christian Hall and Dave Soldier's El Amanecer.

Saxophonist Todd Rewoldt has performed at major concert venues in Sweden, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, China, Ireland, Australia, and throughout the United States, including festival appearances at Calgary New Music, World Saxophone Congress, Veneto International Jazz, Centro Mexicano para la Música y las Artes Sonoras, International Computer Music Conference, Society for Electro-Acoustic Music, Carlsbad Music Festival, and Tribeca New Music. He has recorded on the Nonesuch, Aleppo, Warner Bros., and Composer's Concordance labels, and taught master classes at Juilliard, Yale, Beijing Central Conservatory, Sydney Conservatorium, North Texas, UCLA, Temple, and USC. Todd is a Selmer Artist and performs on Selmer saxophones exclusively.

Jai Jeffryes is a pianist and producer for Tangent Shores, a contemporary music recording project on Steel Wig Records. Praised by Fanfare Magazine as "constitutionally incapable of unmusical playing," he has performed at venues such as the Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena, the Nicholas Roerich Museum, Spectrum NYC, and with the Dayton Philharmonic and Columbus Symphony Orchestra. The Los Angeles Times notes his "rounded sound and variegated palette of tone." A graduate of Arizona State University and Texas Christian University, Jeffryes also has an extensive background in musical theater, conducting international tours in Berlin, Paris, and Tokyo.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.