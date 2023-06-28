Composer, Conductor & Bass-Baritone Damien Geter Reveals His 2023-2024 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More

Composer, conductor, and bass-baritone Damien Geter has revealed his 2023-2024 season, which includes the world premiere of American Apollo, a workshop of his new major opera Loving v. Virginia, the world premiere of a new work with Richmond Symphony, a presentation of Annunciation by Chicago Symphony Orchestra, performances with Virginia Opera, Auburn Symphony Orchestra, and Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, engagements at Portland Opera, plus a recording session of String Quartet No. 1 "Neo-Soul".

Of his robust upcoming season, Damien Geter shares, "I am excited for the 2023-2024 season as it showcases a little bit of everything I do. From singing and conducting to major premieres, this will be one of my most all encompassing seasons to date."

Coming up is the workshop of Loving v. Virginia in August 2023, co-commissioned by Virginia Opera and Richmond Symphony. Geter's new major work, with a libretto by Jessica Murphy Moo, will premiere as part of Virginia Opera's 50th Anniversary Season in May 2025 and is an operatic retelling of the groundbreaking United States Supreme Court case centered around the interracial marriage of Mildred and Richard Loving.

Geter's Annunciation, with a libretto by Josh Banbury, is featured on the program of Chicago Symphony Orchestra's concert, Montgomery and the Blacknificent 7. Taking place on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:30pm, the MusicNOW performance illuminates works by a dynamic collective of Black composers who also include Carlos Simon, Joel Thompson, Shawn Okpebholo, Dave Ragland, and Jasmine Barnes.

A new work by Geter will see its world premiere with the Richmond Symphony on the concert Brahms, The Romantic on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8:00pm. A second performance follows on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3:00pm. The program - which Music Director Valentina Peleggi conducts - additionally features Busoni's Violin Concert with violinist Francesca Lego and Brahms' Symphony No. 2. Geter is Composer-in-Residence for the Richmond Symphony through the 2024-25 season.

Geter's opera, American Apollo, sees its full-length world premiere performance presented by Des Moines Metro Opera on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the Blank Performing Arts Center in Indianola, Iowa. An additional performance will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The opera, with a libretto by Lila Palmer, gives voice to a pivotal figure in American art: Thomas Eugene McKeller, a Black model who served as inspiration for the famous portraitist, John Singer Sargent. The story centers at the crossroads of celebrity, class, race, and power in America, with themes of erasure, White gaze, and the nature of the relationship between the two men are explored in this powerful work by Geter. Des Moines audiences were previously introduced to American Apollo through a 20-minute version commissioned by Washington National Opera in Summer 2022 at the Des Moines Art Center.

Virginia Opera brings audiences Sanctuary Road, in which Geter will portray the role of abolitionist and historian William Still in Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell's oratorio based on the writings of Still, who is credited with helping nearly 800 enslaved African Americans escape to freedom. Conducted by Everett McCorvey and directed by Kimille Howard, Sanctuary Road also features soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Krysty Swann, tenor Terrence Chin-Loy, and baritone Adam Richardson. Performances take place at Harrison Opera House in Norfolk, VA on January 26 at 7:30pm and January 28, 2024 at 2:30pm; at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA on February 3 at 7:30pm and February 4, 2024 at 2:00pm; and at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond, VA on February 9 at 7:30pm and February 11, 2024 at 2:30pm.

Geter joins Auburn Symphony Orchestra in Seattle, WA singing in Ralph Vaughan Williams' A Sea Symphony on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 2:30pm, to be held at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center. This massive piece, nearly an hour in length, was Vaughan Williams' first major work. Inspired by the poetry of Walt Whitman, it uses over 107 lines of text from the poet's Leaves of Grass. Ralph Vaughan Williams' choral-orchestral work explores the sea itself as well as the sea of time, humankind, and our infinite world.

As a conductor, Damien Geter returns to Portland Opera to lead the West Coast Premiere of The Snowy Day - music by Joel Thompson with a libretto by Andrea Davis Pinkney - on March 16 and 22 at 7:30pm, and March 24, 2024 at 2:00pm. This one act opera, perfect for young people, is based on the beloved children's book by Ezra Jack Keats, and follows the adventures of a young boy as he explores his snowy neighborhood, encountering new friends and unexpected wonders along the way.

He also conducts Portland Opera's 2023-24 season closer Puccini: In Concert on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30pm to mark the centennial of Giacomo Puccini's passing. This one-night-only concert will feature the enduring compositions from La Bohème, Madama Butterfly, Turandot, and Tosca. Geter is currently serving as Portland Opera's Interim Music Director and Artistic Advisor.

Geter also joins the Rembrandt Chamber Musicians in performance for The Wayfarer's Melodies: A Musical Journey on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 7:00pm at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston, IL. He will sing the John Ireland Songs of a Wayfarer cycle.

His String Quartet No.1 "Neo-Soul" will also be recorded in Summer 2023 by The Recording Inclusivity Initiative.

Damien Geter is an acclaimed composer who infuses classical music with various styles from the Black diaspora to create music that furthers the cause for social justice, as well as a celebrated bass-baritone - "amazing to listen to. Possessed of a rolling, resonant voice even at the lowest register" (Northwest Reverb) - whose varied credits include performances from the operatic stage to the television screen. He is Composer-in-Residence at the Richmond Symphony through the 2024-25 season, and serves as Interim Music Director and Artistic Advisor at Portland Opera, as well as the Artistic Advisor for Resonance Ensemble.

Concert Information

String Quartet No.1 "Neo-Soul" Recording Session

August 2023

The Recording Inclusivity Initiative

DAMIEN GETER - String Quartet No.1 "Neo-Soul"

Loving v. Virginia (Workshop)

August 2023

Co-commissioned by Virginia Opera and Richmond Symphony

Link: https://vaopera.org/loving-v-virginia/

DAMIEN GETER - Loving v. Virginia

Libretto by Jessica Murphy Moo

Montgomery and the Blacknificent 7

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:30pm

Symphony Center | 220 S Michigan Ave | Chicago, IL

Link: https://cso.org/performances/23-24/cso-musicnow/montgomery-blacknificent7/

JOEL THOMPSON - In Response to the Madness

SHAWN OKPEBHOLO - CryptOlogiE

DAVE RAGLAND - Eight Tones for Elijah

DAVE RAGLAND - I Believe

JASMINE Barnes - New Work (World Premiere, CSO MusicNOW Commission)

DAMIEN GETER - Annunciation (libretto by Josh Banbury)

CARLOS SIMON - Work to be announced

Brahms, The Romantic

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8:00pm

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3:00pm

Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center | 600 East Grace Street | Richmond, VA

Links: https://www.richmondsymphony.com/event/brahms-the-romantic/

https://www.richmondsymphony.com/event/brahms-the-romantic-2/

DAMIEN GETER - New Work (World Premiere)

FERRUCCIO BUSONI - Violin Concerto (featuring Francesca Dego)

JOHANNES BRAHMS - Symphony No. 2

Sanctuary Road with Virginia Opera

January 26, 2024 at 7:30pm

January 28, 2024 at 2:30pm

Harrison Opera House | 160 W Virginia Beach Blvd. | Norfolk, VA

February 3, 2024 at 7:30pm

February 4, 2024 at 2:00pm

Center for the Arts, George Mason University | 4400 University Drive | Fairfax, VA

February 9, 2024 at 7:30pm

February 11, 2024 at 2:30pm

Dominion Energy Center | 600 E. Grace Street | Richmond, VA

Link: https://vaopera.org/sanctuary-road/

Paul Moravec - Sanctuary Road

Libretto by Mark Campbell

Damien Geter, William Still

Laquita Mitchell, soprano soloist

Krysty Swann, mezzo-soprano soloist

Terrence Chin-Loy, tenor soloist

Adam Richardson, baritone soloist

The Snowy Day (West Coast Premiere)

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7:30pm

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 2:00pm

Newmark Theatre | 1111 SW Broadway | Portland, OR

Link: https://www.portlandopera.org/performances-tickets/23-24-season/the-snowy-day/

JOEL THOMPSON - The Snowy Day

Libretto by Andrea Davis Pinkney, based on the book by Ezra Jack Keats

Flora Hawk, Peter

Lianna Wimberley Williams, Mama

Adrian Rosales, Billy

Also featuring the Portland Opera Resident Artists

Damien Geter, conductor

A Sea Symphony by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 2:30pm

Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center | Pete von Reichbauer Way South | Federal Way, WA

Link: https://www.auburnsymphony.org/202324-season/may

RALPH Vaughan Williams - Symphony No. 1 (A Sea Symphony)

Additional works to be announced

Damien Geter, baritone

Auburn Symphony Orchestra, Wesley Schulz, conductor and music director

Seattle Pro Musica, Karen Thomas, conductor

Puccini: In Concert

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30pm

Keller Auditorium | 222 SW Clay St | Portland, OR

Link: https://www.portlandopera.org/performances-tickets/23-24-season/puccini-in-concert/

Giacomo Puccini - selections from La Bohème, Madama Butterfly, Turandot, and Tosca

Malcolm MacKenzie, baritone

Karen Vuong, soprano

Anthony Kalil, tenor

Also featuring the Portland Opera Resident Artists

Damien Geter, conductor

The Wayfarer's Melodies: A Musical Journey

Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 7:00pm

Nichols Concert Hall 1490 Chicago Ave | Evanston, IL

Link: https://www.rembrandtchambermusicians.org/tickets-and-events/

John Ireland - Songs of a Wayfarer

Damien Geter, bass-baritone

American Apollo (World Premiere)

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Blank Performing Arts Center, Des Moines Metro Opera | 513 North D St | Indianola, Iowa

DAMIEN GETER - American Apollo

Libretto by Lila Palmer

Damien Geter is an acclaimed composer who infuses classical music with various styles from the Black diaspora to create music that furthers the cause for social justice, as well as a celebrated bass-baritone - "amazing to listen to. Possessed of a rolling, resonant voice even at the lowest register" (Northwest Reverb) - whose varied credits include performances from the operatic stage to the television screen. He is Composer-in-Residence at the Richmond Symphony through the 2024-25 season, and serves as Interim Music Director and Artistic Advisor at Portland Opera, as well as the Artistic Advisor for Resonance Ensemble.

Geter's rapidly growing body of work includes chamber, vocal, orchestral, and full operatic works, with his compositions being praised for their "Skillful vocal writing" (Wall Street Journal). In the 2023-2024 season, Des Moines Metro Opera presents the full-length world premiere of his opera, American Apollo, while Virginia Opera holds a workshop of Loving v. Virginia, a new major work co-commissioned by Virginia Opera and the Richmond Symphony which will premiere as part of Virginia Opera's 50th Anniversary Season in May 2025. Geter's Annunciation is featured on Chicago Symphony Orchestra's concert Montgomery and the Blacknificent 7, and Richmond Symphony will premiere a brand new work to be conducted by Music Director Valentina Peleggi. Additionally, The Recording Inclusivity Initiative records String Quartet No. 1 "Neo-Soul".

Future commissions include premieres at Seattle Opera and Emmanuel Music, and world premiere operatic productions in 2024, 2025, and 2026 at the Des Moines Metro, Virginia, InSeries, and Portland Operas. Geter will also have subsequent premieres at Richmond Symphony. Meanwhile, last season, COTTON was given its world premiere in Philadelphia followed by its Washington, D.C. premiere at The Kennedy Center, presented by Washington Performing Arts, and his motet was performed by Emmanuel Music. He also conducted his own piece, An African American Requiem, at Fort Worth Opera, plus led the performance of ABSENCE: Terence Blanchard with Portland Opera.

In 2022 alone, Geter had six premieres as a composer: His large work, An African American Requiem, in partnership with Resonance Ensemble and the Oregon Symphony with subsequent performances at the Kennedy Center; I Said What I Said for Imani Winds, co-commissioned by Anima Mundi Productions, Chamber Music Northwest, and The Oregon Bach Festival; his one-act opera Holy Ground for Glimmerglass Opera; Elegy for the American Guild of Organists; The Bronze Legacy for Chicago Symphony Orchestra; and the chamber version of American Apollo for Des Moines Metro Opera.

Opera Today praises his bass-baritone sound palette, which "is very much his own distinct voice, and invigoratingly fresh", while The News Tribune calls him "superb". In the 2023-2024 season, Geter portrays the role of abolitionist and historian William Still in Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec's oratorio Sanctuary Road, presented by Virginia Opera, and based on the writings of Still, who is credited with helping nearly 800 enslaved African Americans escape to freedom. He also joins Auburn Symphony Orchestra in Ralph Vaughan Williams' A Sea Symphony and Rembrandt Chamber Musicians in The Wayfarer's Melodies: A Musical Journey, singing the John Ireland Songs of a Wayfarer cycle.

Last season's performance credits featured the vocalist as Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden with Hawaii Opera Theatre, plus concert credits entailing Handel's Messiah with North Carolina Symphony and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with the Fresno Philharmonic. Favorite recent season highlights include Geter's Metropolitan Opera debut in the Grammy award-winning production of Porgy and Bess as the Undertaker. He performed the title role of Quamino in the world premiere of Errollyn Wallen's Quamino's Map with Chicago Opera Theatre; as Angelotti in Tosca with the Portland and Eugene Operas; and as Sam in Reno Symphony's Voices of a Nation: Trouble in Tahiti. In concert, Geter performed as the bass soloist in Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with the Richmond Symphony and in the role of William Still in Sanctuary Road with the Oakland Symphony.

On television, Geter made his TV debut in the role of John Sacks on NBC's Grimm and was seen in Netflix's Trinkets. Musical theater credits include Kevin Rosario in Lin Manuel-Miranda's In the Heights and Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Geter is an alumnus of the Austrian American Mozart Festival and the Aspen Opera Center, and was a semifinalist for the Irma Cooper Vocal Competition. He also toured with the prestigious American Spiritual Ensemble, a group that helps to promote the preservation of the American art form - the spiritual.

He is the owner of DG Music, Sans Fear Publishing. Music in Context: An Examination of Western European Music Through a Sociopolitical Lens, the book he co-authored, is available on Amazon, or directly from the publisher, Kendall Hunt.

Learn more at www.damiengetermusic.com.

Photo credit: Rachel Hadiashar