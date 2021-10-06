Complete Casting Announced for the World Premiere of THE VISITOR at The Public

The Public Theater will reopen its Astor Place home with the world premiere musical THE VISITOR, with music by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Yorkey, book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Brian Yorkey, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan, based on the Groundswell Productions and Participant Media Motion Picture written by Thomas McCarthy. After its March 2020 premiere was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic just 12 days before performances were set to begin, THE VISITOR will begin performances in the Newman Theater on Thursday, October 14, with an official press opening on Thursday, November 4.

Over the past 18 months, conversations and commitments around equity and anti-racism have deepened across The Public and the theater industry. THE VISITOR brings up important questions about race, representation, and identity, and the company and creative team have taken time to listen to each other and discuss, to respond to these issues, and to continue to develop THE VISITOR with changes that reflect how our broader culture has grown. To allow for extra time to do this work thoughtfully, the first preview of THE VISITOR will now be on Thursday, October 14, instead of the previously announced Thursday, October 7. With performances added due to this change, the new musical will now run through Sunday, November 28.

The complete cast of THE VISITOR features Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), Robert Ariza (Ensemble), Anthony Chan (Ensemble), Alysha Deslorieux (Zainab), Delius Doherty (Ensemble), C.K. Edwards (Ensemble), Will Erat (Ensemble), Brandon Espinoza (Ensemble), Sean Ewing (Swing), Crystal Joy (Swing), Marla Louissaint (Ensemble), Ahmad Maksoud (Ensemble), Sahar Milani (Swing), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Ensemble), Takafumi Nikaido (Ensemble/Drummer), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Paul Pontrelli (Ensemble), Ari'el Stachel (Tarek), and Katie Terza (Ensemble).

With heart, humor, and lush new songs, Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah bring their soul-stirring new musical based on the acclaimed independent film, THE VISITOR by Thomas McCarthy, to The Public for its World Premiere. Widowed and living alone, Walter is a college professor whose life has lost a sense of purpose. When Tarek, a vivacious drummer, and Zainab, an iron-willed jewelry maker, enter his life in the most unexpected circumstances, Walter is swept up into their struggle to stay in an America that they have made their home, but seeks to cast them out. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs this unforgettable new musical about friends and lovers caught between two worlds.

THE VISITOR features scenic design by David Zinn; costume design by Toni-Leslie James; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by Jessica Paz and Sun Hee Kil; video design by David Bengali and Hana S. Kim; hair, wigs, and make-up design by Matthew Armentrout; prop management by Claire M. Kavanah; fight direction by Thomas Schall; orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi; music direction by Rick Edinger; and music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi. James Latus serves as production stage manager.

The Public is excited to welcome their community back to its flagship home at Astor Place. The Public's audience policy requires complete COVID-19 vaccination by the date of attendance for access into the facility, theaters, and restaurant. Complete vaccination is 14 days following a final dose of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra-Zeneca vaccine. They are not able to accept any negative COVID test results for entry. Proof of vaccination includes Health Pass by CLEAR, Excelsior Pass, the NYC COVID Safe Pass, a copy or photo of a CDC vaccination card, and/or a copy or photo of an official immunization record from outside the United States. Approved face masks will be required at all times, including while watching a performance, except while actively eating and drinking. Public Theater staff and artists are subject to a mandatory vaccination policy. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe At The Public.

Any audience member seeking an accommodation should email info@publictheater.org for more details about their current policy. If you are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 within 14 days of your visit, or been instructed to self-isolate within the last 10 days, they ask that you stay home and contact us, when possible, to discuss ticket refund or exchange options. They recognize that public health guidelines may change in the coming months and ask for your patience as they make any necessary safety adjustments. They also ask that you do your part to protect yourself and others by reviewing and agreeing to the attendance protocols before attending the facility.

The Library at The Public will reopen on Tuesday, October 12, serving food and drink Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 5:00 p.m. and closing at midnight. The Library will be closed on Mondays. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry. For more information, visit publictheater.org.