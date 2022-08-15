Complete Cast Announced For the National Tour of ALADDIN; Adi Roy, Marcus M. Martin, Senzel Ahmady, and More!

Full casting has been announced for the North American tour of Disney's Aladdin. The tour will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors, playing October 11-23, 2022.

The production will feature Adi Roy (Aladdin), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), Aaron Choi (Iago), Sorab Wadia (Sultan), Ben Chavez (Omar), Jake Letts (Babkak), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Dwelvan David (Standby Genie, Jafar & Sultan) and J. Andrew Speas (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak).

Rounding out the cast are Alyssa Anani, Carina R. Avila, Daniel Brackett, Victoria Byrd, Edward Cuellar, Cody Hernández, D. Jerome, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Brandon J. Large, Melissa McCann, Angelina Mullins, Omar Nieves, Ryan Rodiño, Cameron Sirian, Taylor Mackenzie Smith and Asten Stewart.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour will be one of six replica productions around the world, joining those currently running on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Worldwide, Aladdin has welcomed more than 14 million people.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities date to date, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

In Schenectady, Aladdin will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, October 16 at 3 pm. and Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m. There will be a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Thursday, October 20. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext. 139.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Box Office at Proctors and proctors.org are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Proctors. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Proctors is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

ADI ROY (Aladdin) is over the moon to be working on this show! He was most recently seen portraying Phoenix in the reopening cast of Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. He wants to extend a special shoutout to his agents, teachers, friends, the cast, the crew, his family, and all the other wonderful people working on the show for their endless support. @adivroy_

MARCUS M. MARTIN (Genie). Regional Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey II), The Wiz (The Lion), Carousel (Enoch Snow), The Music Man (Marcellus Washburn), A Christmas Carol (Ghost of Christmas Present). Proud 2020 graduate of the Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre Program. Endless thanks to Mama, Vicky, my village, Lydia, my agents Dustin and Marc, and GOD! Follow the journey on Instagram @marcusm_330. For Bigmama.

SENZEL AHMADY (Jasmine) was born and raised in the Bay Area, CA and studies at NYU. Princess Jasmine is an absolute dream role of hers and she'd like to thank you for coming to see the show! She'd also like to thank Azim, Hazel, Jazmine and Manizha and the rest of her family and friends for always for being in her corner. @senzel.ahmady

ANAND NAGRAJ (Jafar). Chicago & Regional Theatre: Goodman, Steppenwolf, Court, Chicago Children's, Milwaukee Rep, Denver Center, Kansas City Rep, Great Lakes, Resident Ensemble Players, Chautauqua, and the Utah, Virginia, Ohio, Hudson Valley, Texas, Idaho, and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festivals. TV: "Chicago Fire," "Chicago PD" (NBC), "Proven Innocent" (FOX), "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS). Voice/motion capture for Tony the Tiger. Thanks to Stewart Talent, and love to Liz! www.anandnagraj.com

AARON CHOI (Iago). Regional credits: Honeymoon in Vegas (Marriott Theatre), A Christmas Story (Paramount Theatre), Spamalot (Short North Stage), Seusssical (Fulton Theatre), Wizard of Oz (The Muny). Other credits: Man of LaMancha (Sancho) & Peter Pan (Smee). Ohio raised, Chicago dweller. Thanks to Stewart Talent, friends & family for their support. @trueaaronchoi

SORAB WADIA (Sultan) from Bombay, India, has performed extensively as an actor, singer, conductor and pianist in plays, musicals, operas, oratorios, TV shows, and films over the last three decades all across North America, Europe and Asia. For a litany of credits please check out his website www.sorabwadia.com. Instagram @SorabWadia

BEN CHAVEZ (Omar) is excited to be back on the road with Aladdin after having traveled with the First National Tour! Off-Broadway: Marry Harry. Proud NYU Tisch graduate, award-winning songwriter, and piano man. Thanks to Mom, Dad, Walker, Robert, and all who believed. IG:@ben__chavez www.benchavezmusic.com

JAKE LETTS (Babkak). I am so honored to be a part of this show, and to bring this story to life! Thanks to my family, friends, and teachers who helped get me where I am today. @thejakeletts

COLT PRATTES (Kassim). Broadway/Tours: West Side Story, How to Succeed, A Chorus Line, Disney's Aladdin. TV/Film: "This Close," "Dirty Dancing" (Johnny Castle), "TRY" Music Video w/ P!NK. World Tours: The Truth About Love with P!NK. I met my wife Angelina Mullins on WSS and she + my two bears Missy & Mya are literally the best. Raaaaaar! @coltprattes

DWELVAN DAVID (Standby Genie, Jafar & Sultan). Off-Broadway: Emojiland, Till, Standby. Tour: Finding Neverland, The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Regional: Knoxville, Spamalot, Ain't Misbehavin', Sweeney Todd, The Wiz, Caroline, or Change, Ragtime & others TV: "Poker Face," "Russian Doll," "Gravesend" & more. BFA: Millikin University. AEA Proud. Thanks to Casey and the teams at Tara Rubin and EntLabNY Shalom Y'all! @dwelvandavid Dwelvandavid.com

J. ANDREW SPEAS (Standby Genie, Babkak, Sultan) is so utterly thankful to join this fantastic company and to be making his national tour debut. He could not have gotten to this point without his loving family, Mabel Robinson, UNCG Acting and MT, Avalon Artists Group and his amazing support team. Thank you mom and dad @jdaspeas

ALYSSA ANANI (Attendant, Fortune Teller, Ensemble). National Tours: US Premiere Love Never Dies (u/s Meg Giry), Joseph... Technicolor Dreamcoat (US, Canada, Tokyo). Regional: Joseph... (Narrator), Mamma Mia!, Jersey Boys. Many thanks to Tara Rubin Casting! Psalm23 @alyssaanani www.alyssaanani.com

CARINA R. AVILA (Ensemble). Recent theater credits include In The Heights (Mason Street Playhouse) and On Your Feet! (Gateway Playhouse). In 2021 Carina earned a BA from Oregon State University. Thanks to her parents, David, Tía and Tío. @carinaballerina_

DANIEL BRACKETT (Ensemble). Born and raised in Ventura, California, Daniel is fresh out of college with a BFA from Elon University. Shoutout to The Collective, LINK, and special thanks to family, friends and mentors. @danimalbrackett

VICTORIA BYRD (Attendant, Ensemble). Off-Broadway: Cheek to Cheek (York). Regional: Chicago (MUNY), An American in Paris (Cape Playhouse), West Side Story (Asolo Rep). BFA Boston Conservatory. Thank you DGRW and to my parents for believing I could make it.

EDWARD CUELLAR (Ensemble). Radio City Christmas Spectacular (NYC), In the Heights (Sacramento Music Circus), Disney's Beauty & the Beast (ASF). Film/TV: "In the Heights," "Late Night with Stephen Colbert." Love & thanks to my family, friends, LDC, & Aladdin team.

CODY HERNÁNDEZ (Razoul, Ensemble). Off Broadway: The Golden Bride, Urinetown. Regional: Pride & Prejudice (Darcy), Man of La Mancha (Dr. Carassco), Hair. Cody is also a comedian and real estate agent in NYC. Much love to mom, dad, Michael, Darcy and Ileana...always. @itscodyny

D. JEROME (Prince Abdullah, Ensemble) is a "formidable triple threat" (2015). Theatre credits include: The Color Purple, Gypsy, Hairspray, Dreamgirls, Carmen, The Wiz, Julius Caesar and Once on This Island. IG: @d.jerome_

JOSHUA KENNETH ALLEN JOHNSON (Ensemble) is excited to be on this magic carpet ride! Tour: Pretty Woman (Dance Captain). Regional: The Muny (Cinderella). Eternal gratitude to his Village, Avalon Artist Group, CCM, Mom, Dad, Joi, David! Follow @Joshua.ka.johnson

TYLER JOHNSON-CAMPION (Ensemble). Regional Credits include: Barrington Stage Company, The Muny, The Fulton Theatre, Westchester Broadway Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre, and many more. CCM Grad. Many thanks to The Mine, Tara Rubin Casting and his friends and Family. #tothemax @_tylerjc

BRANDON J. LARGE (Ensemble) (he/him) is delighted to be in Agrabah! Credits: The Prom tour; "Mr. Robinson" (NBC/Universal); albums w/Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Red Hot Chili Peppers. Endless gratitude to Connor Ankrum & Associates, family, and Jordan. @brandonjlarge

MELISSA MCCANN (Swing, Dance Captain). Thrilled to be in Agrabah! Nat'l Tour: Finding Neverland. Regional: Muny, TUTS. TV: "The Blacklist," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." BFA Pace. Thanks CESD, Tara Rubin Casting, Michael + creative team. Love to mom, dad, James, Nala! @melissa_hunter

ANGELINA MULLINS (Ensemble). Broadway & Tours: Disney's Aladdin, West Side Story, Fosse, Spamalot, Saturday Night Fever. TV: "SMASH." Boston Ballet. All my love to Colt, Missy, and Mya. @colt.and.Ang

OMAR NIEVES (Swing). Proud Puertorriqueño. Tours: Anastasia (First National), ‪West Side Story, Tokyo. NYC: Smiley, Shadows. Regional: A Crossing (Best Supporting Actor Award) Godspell, ‪La Cage aux Folles, Wit. Ig: @omaruelom ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

RYAN RODIÑO (Swing). Tours: A Chorus Line (Nat'l, Japan, China). NYC: True Crime Obsessed. Regional: Ogunquit, The REV, City Springs, Gateway, Engeman. BFA: Montclair State University. Thanks to this incredible team and Tara Rubin Casting! @ryrodino

CAMERON SIRIAN (Ensemble) is thrilled to be joining this dream show! Tours: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Special thanks to his family, friends, teachers, and agents for their constant support. Texas State BFA Musical Theatre. @cameronsirian

TAYLOR MACKENZIE SMITH (Ensemble). Graduate of Spelman College. Credits: Slave Play (Broadway, Associate Movement Director), The Wiz (TUTS), I Dream (Opera Carolina). Love and gratitude to my incredible parents, family, friends and the Movement Talent Agency.

ASTEN STEWART (Swing) is from Columbia, South Carolina. He completed his Musical Theatre Degree at AMDA New York. Asten is honored to be part of an amazing cast and to meet such incredible people! He credits his love for dance to all of his teachers and his supportive family.