Compagnie Hervé KOUBI to Perform SOL INVICTUS at The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) is pleased to welcome the return of Compagnie Hervé KOUBI with Sol Invictus, a co-presentation with Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels, March 10–15 in the Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium.

Driven by ferocious physicality and collective force, Compagnie Hervé KOUBI, under the direction of choreographer Hervé Koubi, returns to The Joyce with Sol Invictus, a galvanizing evening-length work that pulses with urgency, connection, and light.

Performed by an ensemble of artists from across Europe, North Africa, Asia, Brazil, France, and the United States, the piece unfolds as a kinetic ritual, where explosive movement and shared momentum become acts of resistance and hope. Named for the ancient “invincible sun,” Sol Invictus channels love not as abstraction, but as a sustaining energy—one that binds bodies together and insists on communion in a fractured world. Set to a propulsive score featuring an original composition by Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson, alongside music by Steve Reich and digital composer Maxime Bodson, the work surges with rhythmic intensity and emotional clarity. “I want to talk about light, solidarity, and those bonds that unite us,” says Koubi. “Here, the sun and the dance will emerge victorious.” In Sol Invictus, Compagnie Hervé KOUBI transforms the stage into a space of convergence, where borders dissolve, identities expand, and movement becomes a powerful affirmation of shared humanity.

Hervé Koubi grew up in the south of France, where he studied both biology and dance at the University of Aix-en-Provence before graduating as a Pharmaceutical Doctor in 2002. After deciding to concentrate on a career in dance and graduating from the world-renowned Centre International de Danse Rosella Hightower in Cannes, Koubi gained professional experience as a dancer with the national choreographic centers of Nantes and Caen and with Thierry Smits – Compagnie Thor in Brussels. He grew up unaware of his Algerian heritage; learning about it at age 25 from his father on his deathbed sent him on a personal and artistic journey. Made up of dancers primarily from North Africa with street dance backgrounds, Compagnie Hervé KOUBI is the result of that journey.