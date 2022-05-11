Comic Shelly Colman Joins FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE Comedy Showcase In Manhattan

Comedian Shelly Colman (2021 Boston Comedy Festival) will be among the performers featured at the " Funny Women Of A Certain Age" (FWOACA) live comedy showcase of "female comics who tell it like it is" on Saturday, May 14 in Manhattan.

Shelly - a Brooklyn native - will be joined at the 7:00pm (EST) show by FWOACA creator Carole Montgomery (Nick @ Nite's Funniest Mom in America), Vanessa Hollingshead (Comedy Central Presents) and television writer / performer Nicole Korkolis (Edinburgh Fringe Festival).

Located at 85 E. 4th Street (between Second & Third Aves), the Kraine is adhering to current COVID safety procedures and $15.00 seats are available for advance purchase at: frigid.nyc / (212) 777-6088. The Kraine Theatre can be reached by subway: "F"to Second Ave, "N" or "R" to 8th Street, #6 to Astor Place.

For further FWOACA information go to: www.funnywomenofacertainage.com/ .

For more Shelly information, contact: thatshelly@gmail.com