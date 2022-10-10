Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comic Rhonda Hansome Will Host INDICTMENT EXCITEMENT Political Comedy Showcase at Theatre 555

Beginning Tuesday, October 11, Hansome, along with Laughing Liberally producer Eric Krebs, will present a rotating lineup.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Actor / comedian/ Sirius XM radio contributor Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will host and curate Laughing Liberally's "Indictment Excitement" live pre-midterm elections political comedy showcase at Theatre 555 (42nd Street between 10th & 11th Aves) in Manhattan.

Beginning Tuesday, October 11, Hansome, along with Laughing Liberally producer Eric Krebs, will present a rotating lineup / cast of comics, writers, pundits and radio personalities including: John Fugelsang Jim David, Scott Blakeman, Dean Obediallah, Charles McBee, Ophira Eisenberg and Keith Price for the four-week off -Broadway showcase. Special guest Judge Andrew Napolitano, chief legal analyst for "Fox News," will join the cast on Wednesdays and Fridays.

For specific performers and dates go to: www.IndictmentExcitement.com. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines and for tickets - which begin at $20 - and for further information, go to: www.Theater555.venue tickets.com or contact: 646.410.2277.




