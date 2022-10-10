Comic Rhonda Hansome Will Host INDICTMENT EXCITEMENT Political Comedy Showcase at Theatre 555

Actor / comedian/ Sirius XM radio contributor Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will host and curate Laughing Liberally's "Indictment Excitement" live pre-midterm elections political comedy showcase at Theatre 555 (42nd Street between 10th & 11th Aves) in Manhattan.

Beginning Tuesday, October 11, Hansome, along with Laughing Liberally producer Eric Krebs, will present a rotating lineup / cast of comics, writers, pundits and radio personalities including: John Fugelsang Jim David, Scott Blakeman, Dean Obediallah, Charles McBee, Ophira Eisenberg and Keith Price for the four-week off -Broadway showcase. Special guest Judge Andrew Napolitano, chief legal analyst for "Fox News," will join the cast on Wednesdays and Fridays.

For specific performers and dates go to: www.IndictmentExcitement.com. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines and for tickets - which begin at $20 - and for further information, go to: www.Theater555.venue tickets.com or contact: 646.410.2277.