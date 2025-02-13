Comic Rhonda Hansome Hosts LAUGHS LIKELY! at The Black Women in Comedy LaffFest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will again host the "Laughs Likely!" live comedy showcase on Friday, February 28th at The Grisly Pear Midtown as part of the Sixth Annual Black Women in Comedy LaffFest in New York City.

Showtime is 7:00p.m and tickets are $23.24 plus a two-drink / item minimum. Featured in three previous BWIC Laff Fests, and honored by the organization in 2024 for her “25+ years of dedication, laughter and her invaluable contribution to the world of comedy” Hansome will be joined at the 90-minute show by: Jenn Madden, Kat Holmes , Jonnea Herman, Brandi Augustus,Deleta Hodges and Tiffany Anderson. Ages 21 and over, lineup subject to change, no refunds or exchanges. The Grisly Pear Midtown is located at 243 W 54th St - in the Theater District - and can be reached by taking the N,Q or R subway to 57th Street & 7th Ave or the C or E subway to 50th Street in Manhattan.

The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines and for tickets and further information, go to: Laughs Likely, www.grislypearstandup.com or call: (212) 529-3808.