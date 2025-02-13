Comic Rhonda Hansome Hosts LAUGHS LIKELY! at The Black Women in Comedy LaffFest

The event is on Friday, February 28th.
Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will again host the "Laughs Likely!" live comedy showcase on Friday, February 28th at The Grisly Pear Midtown as part of the Sixth Annual Black Women in Comedy LaffFest in New York City.
Showtime is 7:00p.m and tickets are $23.24 plus a two-drink / item minimum. Featured in three previous BWIC Laff Fests, and honored by the organization in 2024 for her “25+ years of dedication, laughter and her invaluable contribution to the world of comedy” Hansome will be joined at the 90-minute show by: Jenn Madden, Kat Holmes , Jonnea Herman, Brandi Augustus,Deleta Hodges and Tiffany Anderson. Ages 21 and over, lineup subject to change, no refunds or exchanges. The Grisly Pear Midtown is located at 243 W 54th St - in the Theater District - and can be reached by taking the N,Q or R subway to 57th Street & 7th Ave or the C or E subway to 50th Street in Manhattan.
The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines and for tickets and further information, go to: Laughs Likely, www.grislypearstandup.com or call: (212) 529-3808.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters. Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over 40 production credits at venues located in the NYC metropolitan area. Nominated for Best Director (Dust of Egypt) in the 2022 NY Theater Festival, Rhonda created and performed her solo show "Lie Baby Lie" as part of the City Artists Corps at the Gene Frankel Theatre in October 2021. For information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: to: rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy, Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.
Videos