Comic Nicky Sunshine Hosts Ladies Night Showcase at Comedy in Harlem Next Week

The event is set for December 30.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

Comic Nicky Sunshine Hosts Ladies Night Showcase at Comedy in Harlem Next Week

 Comic / host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) brings the monthly Ladies Night Showcase back to Comedy In Harlem on Saturday, December 30, 2023 with a lineup featuring: JJ Matisse, B Phlat, Stephanie McRae and Liz Barrett.

Comedy In Harlem is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.).

Showtime is 8:00pm and admission is $25.00 plus a $14.00 minimum per person. All sales final. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only Individual comedian appearances are subject to change without notice. For reservations and further information, go to: comedyinharlem.com or call: 347-766-3001. The event is sponsored by 108 Soul - the popular online R&B and classic hip-hop music platform featuring hits from yesterday, today and the future. Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com




RELATED STORIES

1
Reviews: Tennessee Williams THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway Photo
Reviews: Tennessee Williams' THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway

An all new production of Tennessee Williams's timeless masterpiece The Night of the Iguana, directed by Tony Award nominee Emily Mann, has officially opened Off-Broadway! Read the reviews for The Night of the Iguana here!

2
Video: Ally Love Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Producer Photo
Video: Ally Love Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as 'Producer'

Ally Love  joined the cast of Gutenberg! the Musical! this weekend in the role of 'Producer.' Check out a video of her in the show here!

3
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote Memory Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'

Andrew Lloyd Webber has won a copyright battle over 'Memory' from CATS, after a former dancer claimed he wrote the song.

4
Reneé Rapp Set as SNL Musical Guest in January; Jacob Elordi to Host Photo
Reneé Rapp Set as SNL Musical Guest in January; Jacob Elordi to Host

Reneé Rapp will make her SNL musical guest debut on January 20, with Jacob Elordi set to host for the first time.

More Hot Stories For You

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- A Christmas Surprise12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- A Christmas Surprise
Meena Harris, JJ Maley, and George Strus Join the Producing Team of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)Meena Harris, JJ Maley, and George Strus Join the Producing Team of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
SAW THE MUSICAL Extends Off-Broadway and Will Embark on TourSAW THE MUSICAL Extends Off-Broadway and Will Embark on Tour
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Extends Broadway Run By Two WeeksPRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET

Recommended For You