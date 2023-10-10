Comedian and Podcaster Bert Kreischer Comes To Casper This February

Renowned comedian, podcast host, actor and author Bert Kreischer is extending his Tops Off World Tour to an additional 34 cities across the U.S., kicking off in January.

Bert Kreischer will be at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13th at 10:00 am. Tickets available at Click Here and the Sinclair Box Office at the venue.

Bert Kreischer's career has evolved from being Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation," to one of the top grossing stand-up comics in the business, and most recently, star of a major motion picture. According to Forbes, Kreischer has been hailed as, “one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age.” In March, Kreischer released his highly anticipated 5th stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle and his stand-up specials, Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy are currently streaming on Netflix, as well. Razzle Dazzle has charted in the top 5 standup specials on Netflix and has been accompanied by at least one of his other three specials in the top 20 since its debut. Kreischer starred in and produced the film, The Machine, which premiered in the spring of 2023, based on his signature stand-up set recounting his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip. The Machine has been in the top 10 on Netflix since its release on the platform on September 23rd. Additionally, Kreischer wrapped the second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival that hit sixteen of the most iconic ballparks and arenas across the country this summer. Bert is taking Fully Loaded to sea in the fall with the Fully Loaded at Sea Cruise this October and the highly anticipated event sold out in just a few days. Kreischer is currently on the second leg of his Tops Off World Tour ranging from the US and Canada to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

In addition to being named “one of the US's top stand-ups over the past decade” by The Guardian, Kreischer is a world-renowned top podcaster hosting Bertcast, with over 500 episodes, and 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura, which consistently charts in the top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. Bert also created, hosts, and produces the YouTube cooking show, Something's Burning, which has gathered over 18.2 million views. On social media, Kreischer boasts impressive numbers, totaling 12.2M fans across all platforms, and 205.7 million total views on his YouTube channel alone. In 2022, Bert founded Berty Boy Productions, the production home to the entire video and podcast solar system that orbits Kreischer, his friends and colleagues, and the Fully Loaded Comedy brand.