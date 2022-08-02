Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Clint Holmes Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates

The tour dates include two shows at 54 Below in September.

Aug. 2, 2022  
Grammy Award nominee Clint Holmes - the consummate entertainer, writer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country's finest vocalists - is back with a brand-new concert-event celebrating the songs of the legendary Peter Allen. The Fall 2022 Tour launches in Las Vegas, with dates set for Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and New York City.

The show is co-created with and directed by award-winning director, WILL NUNZIATA (concert director for Tony winner Lillias White and Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, director of Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book).

Musical Direction and arrangements are by Michael Orland (American Idol, Kristin Chenoweth, Katharine McPhee) with additional arrangements by Bill Fayne. The entire production is produced by Sunny Sessa.

Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Wednesday September 7, 2022 - The Smith Center - Las Vegas, NV
Tickets here.

Friday September 16, 2022 - Michael Holmes' The Purple Room - Palm Springs, CA
Tickets on sale soon here.

Wednesday September 21, 2022 - Feinstein's at Vitello's - Los Angeles, CA
Tickets here.

Thursday September 22, 2022 - Feinstein's at Vitello's - Los Angeles, CA
Tickets here.

Tuesday September 27, 2022 & Wednesday September 28, 2022 - 54 Below - NYC, NY
Tickets here.

Between the Moon and New York City will traverse the songbook of Peter Allen and how it relates to not only Clint's story, but to all of us.

"Peter was someone I loved as an entertainer, a songwriter, and a friend," Holmes states. "He was funny, fresh, fierce, and an absolute original. Of all the incredible artists I've been inspired by throughout my career, no one has moved me more than Peter. I feel like I've lived enough life to finally dig into this genius' body of work."

Songs in the show include hits Don't Cry Out Loud, I Honestly Love You, I Go To Rio, Arthur's Theme, Once Before I Go, Everything Old Is New Again - to lesser known gems that are rarely heard.

"Clint's talent is boundless and he's one of the most magnetic performers I have ever witnessed and worked with," states Nunziata who co-conceived the concert with Holmes and directs the show. "He is peerless when it comes to his acting, singing, and storytelling, and he also has a danger about him. Clint enters the stage and the molecules of the theatre change."

"I cannot wait to bring this show across the country and around the world to celebrate the memory and legacy of Peter Allen," Holmes adds."The show's messages of love, family, hope, and pure fun are universal messages that are needed to be felt now more than ever."

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff



