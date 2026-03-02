Claybourne Elder to Release Debut Album with Live Shows at 54 Below

Center Stage Records will release If the Stars Were Mine, the debut album from Claybourne Elder – best known for starring in HBO's “The Gilded Age” and Broadway's Company – in digital and streaming formats on Friday, April 3. The recording will be available on CD on Friday, April 10 and on vinyl later this year.

Bryan Perri and Rodney Bush serve as music directors, and also provide arrangements and orchestrations. If the Stars Were Mine is produced by Claybourne Elder and Andrew House, and co-produced by Bryan Perri. Pre-add or pre-save the digital album, or pre-order the CD or vinyl, please visit orcd.co/ifthestarsweremine.

Elder will celebrate the album with three concerts at the New York nightclub 54 Below on April 3, April 4, and April 15. For tickets, please visit the venue's website HERE. Prior to these shows, he will star in the New York City Center Encores! production of Michael John LaChiusa's The Wild Party from March 18-29.

Using sensitive and passionate musical arrangements – alternating between pop-inspired and swinging jazz – If the Stars Were Mine features Elder's favorite numbers from Broadway musicals ranging from Sunday in the Park with George and Floyd Collins to Into the Woods and If/Then, in addition to songs made famous by Whitney Houston, Eartha Kitt, and Melody Gardot, while weaving in themes of sex, fatherhood, and religion. Elder has performed the live show to sold-out crowds across the country.

is a Grammy, SAG, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel nominee. He played John Adams on HBO's hit series “The Gilded Age” and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company, starring Patti LuPone. He is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. Other New York performances include Hollis in Sondheim's Road Show, Strike Up the Band at Carnegie Hall, Do I Hear a Waltz? at New York City Center, and Allegro at Classic Stage Company.

Recently Elder launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally, being featured on “This American Life,” “CBS This Morning,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” @claybourneelder