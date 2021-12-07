Classic Stage Company to Dim Lights in Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Classic Stage Company will join the New York theater community by dimming its marquee and lobby lights in honor of Stephen Sondheim this Wednesday at 6:30pm, just prior to the evening performance of CSC's current production of Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by CSC artistic director John Doyle. By contributing to this collective tribute, CSC recognizes his impact off as well as on Broadway.

Assassins is a journey through the dark side of the American dream. The musical explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most successful and would-be assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.

CSC's sold-out production runs through January 29, 2022. The stellar cast includes Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble, in addition to (The Cradle Will Rock, This Ain't No Disco), as The Proprietor. Understudies include Sam Bolen, Lee Harrington, and Ben Magnuson.

The creative team is: John Doyle (Direction/Set Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Jane Cox and Tess James (Lighting Design), Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz (Sound Design), Steve Channon (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig Design), Greg Jarrett (Music Supervisor / Orchestrations), The Telsey Office (Casting), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).

Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed. He staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures, at CSC in 2017, and Road Show, at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011-to wide acclaim.