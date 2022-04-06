Claire Foy and Paul Bettany to Discuss A VERY BRITISH SCANDAL at 92Y

Acclaimed actors Claire Foy and Paul Bettany will visit 92Y on Wednesday, April 13 to discuss A Very British Scandal, the new Prime Video series in which they star - following a screening of the first episode. In-person and online tickets are available on 92Y's website.

Following the true story of the tumultuous media circus surrounding the divorce between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in 1963, A Very British Scandal is both a riveting courtroom drama and a scathing look at sensationalism and misogyny in the 1960s British press - anchored by Bettany and Foy's brilliant performances.

The actors will provide an insider's look at the making of the show, discuss how they prepared for their roles, how the case changed British media culture, and more.

Paul Bettany can currently be seen reprising his role as Vision in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Previously, he starred as Vision in the films Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War. Bettany also starred in the Academy Award-winning film A Beautiful Mind and Fox's Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World for director Peter Weir for which he won an Evening Standard Award for Best British Actor, the London Film Critic's Award for Best Supporting Actor and Elle Style Award for Best Actor.

With a diverse and exceptional range of work across television, film and theatre, Claire Foy is one of the UK's most respected actresses. She won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series The Crown. Foy also starred as Anne Boleyn in 2015's Wolf Hall, the BBC adaption of Hilary Mantel's Man Booker Prize-winning novels Wolf Hall and Bring up the Bodies , for which she was nominated in the Leading Actress category for the BAFTA TV Awards. Her film credits include The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and First Man, among others.