City Breaks Ground On New $34 Million Education Building For Queens Botanical Garden

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) and the NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) announced today the start of a $34 million project that will build a new education building for the Queens Botanical Garden (QBG). The project, which DDC is managing for DCLA, will construct a facility that is integrated into the garden with six teaching areas for year-round-programming at the Garden.

“Queens Botanical Garden is one of our city’s greatest green spaces, a place that stewards an incredible living collection and invites in New Yorkers with a wide range of extraordinary programming,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “With this new education center – which will be fully funded and built by the city – QBG will have the state-of-the-art, fully accessible space it deserves to educate, engage, and inspire visitors with the wonders of the natural world.”

“The new Education Building for the Queens Botanical Garden will embody the beauty and mission of this natural oasis in Queens,” said Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Thomas Foley. “This building will feature teaching spaces including a kitchen, a teaching solarium, and other amenities that will allow for year-round educational programming for visitors. Its innovative sustainability features will allow it be LEED Platinum rated, the highest level of LEED sustainability.”

"Queens Botanical Garden's Master Plan adopted in 2001 centered building and landscaping with the highest standards for environmental sustainability and climate mitigation,” said Evie Hantzopoulos, Executive Director of Queens Botanical Garden. “This state-of-the-art building will continue to demonstrate that commitment as well as our dedication to inspiring, engaging, and educating the diverse populations that we serve. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to making this moment happen, including the City of New York, our elected officials, BKSK Architects, our staff, and donors.

Rendering of the rear deck of the future Queens Botanical Garden’s new education building. The structure will include indoor and outdoor teaching space, a teaching kitchen, and other amenities for year-round programming. Image courtesy of BKSK Architects.

The new building will be 14,500 square feet in size and will provide year-round programming and educational spaces to visitors, including adults, children and community gardeners. The new building, which is replacing a smaller educational space and will be named the Joan N. and Norman Bluestone Education Center, integrates the facility into the existing botanical garden and will allow for a safe pedestrian circulation within the site with connections to the garden for efficient operation.

It will include six new teaching spaces: four indoor classrooms, a teaching kitchen and a teaching solarium where educators will be able to grow and maintain plants for educational purposes. Two of the regular classrooms will have the ability to transform into one large multi-purpose space to accommodate larger training programs and special events. It will also include a large reception/gallery area, two meeting rooms, staff lounge, work room and terrace, open and private office space, an outdoor teaching space, and a covered, outdoor public gathering space. The facility will also be equipped with a fully accessible elevator and fire-rated egress stairs.

In keeping with the Garden’s mission, the building has also been designed with sustainable features, including solar panels designed to produce approximately 25.5kW of on-site renewable power and a stormwater runoff system from the building roof and surrounding area that will be integrated into a bioswale system of rain gardens, allowing for minimal input into the city stormwater sewer system. The facility will also have a green roof. The Education Building is expected to meet LEED Platinum standards for environmental sustainability, the highest level of LEED certification. Work is expected to be completed by late spring 2027.

DDC, DCLA, Queens Botanical Garden, elected officials, and community members during groundbreaking ceremony for QBG’s new education building on June 16, 2025. Photo by Matthew Lapiska / NYC DDC.

"There are few cultural institutions more important to the health of our borough than the Queens Botanical Garden. Not only is it a space to come smell the roses and enjoy the nature around us, but it's a proud partner in the fight against climate change," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "This state-of-the-art new education building represents a major step forward in that fight as we build a more sustainable borough for future generations to enjoy, while also fostering a further sense of community in North Queens."

"The Queens Botanical Garden is a beloved oasis where city dwellers can find a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle,” said NYS Senator John Liu. “This new education building will greatly expand the garden’s impact, accessibility, and reach by offering new ways to teach New Yorkers and visitors of all ages about the natural world and the importance of protecting our environment. Many thanks to Council Member Ung and Borough President Donovan Richards for securing funding for this transformative project that is sure to connect even more people to our cherished green spaces."

“We are thrilled to see the start of construction of the Joan N. and Norman Bluestone Education Center,” said Sara Herbstman, President, The Joan N. and Norman Bluestone Foundation. “Joan and Norman dedicated their foundation to supporting the education of underprivileged students in New York City. Both natives of Queens, who loved and were active in the Queens Botanical Garden, they would be so pleased to play a part in bringing this special project to fruition.”

"Many years of planning, hard work, talent, and collaboration led us to this moment,” said Raymond Jasen, Chair, Queens Botanical Garden Board of Trustees. “The Board of Trustees is grateful to the City of New York and our QBG team - past and present - more making the dream of an education center a reality."

"BKSK has been privileged for nearly 25 years to partner with the Queens Botanical Garden to craft a beautiful, thriving, and sustainable space for all New Yorkers,” said Joan Krevlin, Partner, BKSK Architects. “We are proud that the new Education Center will further the Garden's legacy as a place where people, plants, and cultures meet."