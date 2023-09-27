City Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events as Orchestra Wears Shirts Referencing Contract Negotiations

The New York City Ballet has canceled upcoming 'See the Music' performances, short pre-show segments where the orchestra is raised to stage level for short demonstrations, following orchestra members insisting on wearing "Fair Contract" shirts.

The musicians’ contract with the ballet has expired and negotiations for a new agreement are ongoing. Sticking points include management’s failure to agree to a wage adjustment that would compensate for the musicians working without pay for 15 months, taking a 15% pay cut in 2021, and currently working for 9% below their 2019 compensation. Local 802, the musician's union, reports that management also insists on significant healthcare concessions even though ballet ticket sales have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, ballet fundraising is robust, and the ballet’s endowment is extremely healthy.

In early September, musicians overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike, which would allow the orchestra to strike if contract talks break down.

