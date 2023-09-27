City Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events as Orchestra Wears Shirts Referencing Contract Negotiations

Local 802 and City Ballet are expected to continue talks about a new contract.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

City Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events as Orchestra Wears Shirts Referencing Contract Negotiations

The New York City Ballet has canceled upcoming 'See the Music' performances, short pre-show segments where the orchestra is raised to stage level for short demonstrations, following orchestra members insisting on wearing "Fair Contract" shirts. 

The musicians’ contract with the ballet has expired and negotiations for a new agreement are ongoing. Sticking points include management’s failure to agree to a wage adjustment that would compensate for the musicians working without pay for 15 months, taking a 15% pay cut in 2021, and currently working for 9% below their 2019 compensation. Local 802, the musician's union, reports that management also insists on significant healthcare concessions even though ballet ticket sales have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, ballet fundraising is robust, and the ballet’s endowment is extremely healthy.

In early September, musicians overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike, which would allow the orchestra to strike if contract talks break down. 

Local 802 represents thousands of highly skilled musicians who drive New York City’s thriving cultural and tourism economy. Its members -- who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, in recording studios, as teaching artists, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC -- are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage.




