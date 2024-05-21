Circus Amok Presents Free Shows in City Parks This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Obie and Bessie Award-winning Circus Amok, New York City’s only one-ring, traveling political queer circus extravaganza, once again lands in neighborhood parks throughout the city for the world premiere of THE DOUBLE, or, THE WISDOM OF THE OWL, their 27th dance/theater spectacular. With Naomi Klein and Doppelgängers Galore as their muse, Circus Amok 2024 falls down the rabbit hole of mirrored realities. In this swirl of elections and eclipses, and earthquakes, they bring you hijinks, hysterics, dazzling circus skills and other double-visionary exhortations. All performances have a running time of one hour and are FREE to the public. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, see full schedule below.

From the worlds of the Ringling Brothers Circus, the Judson dance theater, the New Burlesque, and the Theater of the Ridiculous springs Circus Amok!! This-not-to-be-missed show will amaze and astound audiences in a thrilling escapade of life under fascism, dystopia vs. utopia, and the future of our beloved New York City. Amok tours public parks from Coney Island to the Bronx with its multi-talented, six-member troupe and five-piece band, delighting and inciting audiences throughout the city. With astounding acrobats, jaunty jugglers, and dandy dogma it’s fierce, funny and fabulous. THE DOUBLE, or, THE WISDOM OF THE OWL continues the radical experiment of bringing free queer art into public spaces. The fun-for-all-ages, gender-bending production proves that everyone thrives when the community is fabulous and fair. Circus Amok invites audiences from all corners of the world into our raging queer utopia, pushing exuberantly at the edges of our drab norms. Join us for the breakdown and the shake-up. THE CIRCUS IS COMING TO TOWN.

Saturday, June 1

Ft. Greene Park, Brooklyn

2:00pm & 5:00pm

Myrtle Avenue side, at the base of the Staircase

Sunday, June 2

St. Mary's Park, Bronx

4:00pm

St. Ann's Ave & 149th Street,

Up the Hill near the Big Rocks.

Friday June 7

Socrates Sculpture Park, Astoria, Queens

6:00pm

Broadway & Vernon Blvd

Saturday, June 8

Sunset Park, Brooklyn

4:00pm

6th Ave & 44th Street, in the center ellipse

Sunday, June 9

South Williamsburg, Brooklyn

2:00pm & 5:00pm

Berry Ave between North 12th and 13th Streets

Friday, June 14

Tompkins Square Park, East Village

6:00pm

East 7th Street & Ave A

Saturday, June 15

McGolrick Park, Greenpoint

4:00pm

Driggs Ave & Monitor Street, center of park.

Sunday, June 16

Travers Park, Jackson Heights

4:00pm

34th Ave & 78th Street

Friday June 21

COMING SOON!

Saturday, June 22

Prospect Park, Brooklyn

2:00pm & 5:00pm

Enter at 9th Street and Prospect Park West

Cross the Park Road and down the hill to the circle of trees.

Sunday, June 23

Coney Island, Brooklyn

2:00pm & 5:00pm

West 12th Street and The Boardwalk