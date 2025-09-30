Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present The New York Premiere Of WILD FOXES

The screening will take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:00 PM.
Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present the film Wild Foxes, directed by Valéry Carnoy, and starring Samuel Kircher, Fayçal Anaflous, Jef Jacobs, Anna Heckel, Jean-Baptiste Durand, Hassane Alili, Salahdine El Garchi.
At a sports boarding school, talented young boxer Camille narrowly survives a fatal accident, saved by his Best Friend Matteo. After a swift recovery, an inexplicable pain gradually takes hold of him, threatening his dreams of greatness and his relationship with the team. In the ring and in a man's world, there's no room for weakness.
The screening of the new 2025 film is set to take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:00 PM.
Videos