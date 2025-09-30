 tracker
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present The New York Premiere Of WILD FOXES

The screening will take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:00 PM.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present The New York Premiere Of WILD FOXES Image
Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present the film Wild Foxes, directed by Valéry Carnoy, and starring Samuel Kircher, Fayçal Anaflous, Jef Jacobs, Anna Heckel, Jean-Baptiste Durand, Hassane Alili, Salahdine El Garchi.

At a sports boarding school, talented young boxer Camille narrowly survives a fatal accident, saved by his Best Friend Matteo. After a swift recovery, an inexplicable pain gradually takes hold of him, threatening his dreams of greatness and his relationship with the team. In the ring and in a man's world, there's no room for weakness.

The screening of the new 2025 film is set to take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:00 PM.


