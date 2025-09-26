Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present The New York Premiere Of HER WILL BE DONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present the New York Premiere of HER WILL BE DONE, starring Maria Wróbel, Roxane Mesquida, Wojciech Skibiński, Kuba Dyniewicz, Przemysław Przestrzelski, Raphaël Thiéry, Jean-Baptiste Durand, Eva Lallier Juan.

Premiering at the Directors' Fortnight at Cannes in 2025, the film follows Nawojka, 20, who dreams of escaping her harsh life working at the family farm.

Under the influence of the free-spirited Sandra, Naw experiences trance-like episodes and strange powers, just like her dead mother before her...