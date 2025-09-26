 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present The New York Premiere Of HER WILL BE DONE

The screening will take place on Friday, October 31 at 7pm.

By: Sep. 26, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present The New York Premiere Of HER WILL BE DONE Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present the New York Premiere of HER WILL BE DONE, starring Maria Wróbel, Roxane Mesquida, Wojciech Skibiński, Kuba Dyniewicz, Przemysław Przestrzelski, Raphaël Thiéry, Jean-Baptiste Durand, Eva Lallier Juan.

Premiering at the Directors' Fortnight at Cannes in 2025, the film follows Nawojka, 20, who dreams of escaping her harsh life working at the family farm.

Under the influence of the free-spirited Sandra, Naw experiences trance-like episodes and strange powers, just like her dead mother before her...




Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Moulin Rouge!
124 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
Death Becomes Her
115 ratings

Death Becomes Her
MJ the Musical
52 ratings

MJ the Musical
Maybe Happy Ending
106 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos