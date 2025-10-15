 tracker
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of THE CHEAT

Screenings will take place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of THE CHEAT Image
La Triche presents itself as a crime film with all the classic ingredients of pacing and tension, murder and blackmail, but it is in fact a trompe-l'œil.

In Bordeaux, a murder investigation draws us into another inquiry, more secret, of the love affair between a young musician and a bisexual police inspector "beyond all suspicion," revealing a double identity. A reflection on the possible duality and multiplicity of human beings.

The film is directed by Yannick Bellon, and stars Victor Lanoux, Anny Duperey, Valérie Mairesse.

