Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of THE CHEAT

Screenings will take place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.
La Triche presents itself as a crime film with all the classic ingredients of pacing and tension, murder and blackmail, but it is in fact a trompe-l'œil.
In Bordeaux, a murder investigation draws us into another inquiry, more secret, of the love affair between a young musician and a bisexual police inspector "beyond all suspicion," revealing a double identity. A reflection on the possible duality and multiplicity of human beings.
The film is directed by Yannick Bellon, and stars Victor Lanoux, Anny Duperey, Valérie Mairesse.
