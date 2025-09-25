Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of IF YOU DON'T, I WILL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of If You Don't, I Will (Arrête ou je continue), directed by Sophie Fillières, and starring Emmanuelle Devos, Mathieu Amalric, Joséphine de La Baume.

Whatever the genre, screen couples setting off into the woods rarely result in joyous times, and here the definition of taking a hike makes a dramatic, literal turn. Pomme and Pierre (frequent co-stars Emmanuelle Devos and Mathieu Amalric) have reached a marriage impasse, and on their latest nature excursion, discontentments bubble fully to the surface. Pomme impulsively insists on staying in the wilderness, which feels more welcoming than the status quo at home. With a perceptive, humorous scenario that's more back-to-self than back-to-nature, Fillières allows Pomme the time to sufficiently confront her stifling new reality of fading youth and love.

For her first short film at La Fémis film school, Fillières explores Lacan's phrase "The unknown that the one who makes the mistake knows, flies away in silence," through a silent exchange between a girl and a boy communicating through a door.