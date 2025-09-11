 tracker
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of BLACK & WHITE

The screening will take place on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

By: Sep. 11, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of BLACK & WHITE Image
Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of Black & White. One of the most exceptional debut features of the last forty years, and winner of the Camera d'or at Cannes, Noir et blanc is a film like no other, and with this new restoration should instantly be regarded as such. Two men, a white accountant and a Black masseuse, both work at a sports club, where their sessions increase in intensity. Soon they are on a shared path on which, only perhaps, neither expected to join the other. Oblique, stark and riveting cinema.

The 7pm screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Claire Devers, moderated by film scholar, professor and author Michael B. Gillespie.

Film Details

Claire Devers, 1986, 80min, DCP

Starring Francis Frappat, Jacques Martial, Joséphine Fresson, Marc Berman

Restored in 4K from the original negative with the support of the CNC.


Videos