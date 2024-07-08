Cinco Paul Unveils Musicals Parodied in Canceled Third Season of SCHMIGADOON!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following an earlier tease on social media, Schmigadoon! creator Cinco Paul has revealed the planned musicals that were to be parodied in the canceled third season of the show.

In a new post on X, Paul listed all of the musicals that were to be covered in this third season, which had already been written before its cancelation. Following Season Two's Schmicago, Season 3 was to be titled Into the Schmoods, the name taking obvious inspiration from Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods. Other shows that were to be parodied included Cats, Assassins, Big River, Beauty and the Beast, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Labyrinth, Sunset Boulevard, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, Rent, An American Tail, Barnum, Side Show, The Phantom of the Opera, City of Angels, Sunday in the Park with George, Les Miserables, Merrily We Roll Along, Dick Tracy, Hercules, The Wiz, Aladdin, Nine, Xanadu, Starlight Express, and Evita.

Take a look at the post below!

In a previous interview with Variety, Tony-award-winning actor Alan Cumming also confirmed that the next season would have been a parody of the mega-musicals of the 1980s and 1990s such as Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Les Misérables. Cumming's role would have been a variation on a mashup of the Phantom and Les Misérables' Jean Valjean.

“It would have been a hoot," Cumming said, before adding “In a way, it’s actually lovely that it didn’t run itself into the ground, but it would have been nice to do one more.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Schmigadoon! was canceled, despite the third season already having been written. However, the life of the show will continue in another form, as Schmigadoon! will be making its world premiere on stage in 2025.

Season one of Schmigadoon! parodied iconic Golden Age musicals, as stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The season referenced Brigadoon, Carousel, Music Man, and more.

Season two was set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, parodying musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more.

The series starred Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, featuring Broadway stars like Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, and Patrick Page.

Photo Credit: Apple