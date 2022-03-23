Ciara Joins THE COLOR PURPLE Film as Nettie

Click Here for More Articles on The Color Purple Movie

Ciara has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaption of The Color Purple as Nettie.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Ciara will appear in the film as the adult version of Nettie, sharing the role with Halle Bailey, who will portray the younger version of the character.

Ciara is most known for her successful pop and R&B singing career. She is most known for her songs "Level Up," 1, 2, Step" and "Get Up." She made her film debut in All You've Got in 2006, also appearing in Mama, I Want to Sing! and That's My Boy.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks will lead the cast as Celie and Sofia, respectively. Taraji P. Henson will play Shug Avery, alongside Corey Hawkins as Harpo and H.E.R. as Squeak. Colman Domingo will take on the role of 'Mister', and Halle Bailey will play Celie's beloved sister, Nettie.

Blitz Bazawule will direct the movie with a script by Marcus Gardley. Production is currently underway in Georgia and it will be released in 2023.

The story depicts the lives of African American families and relationships in early twentieth-century Georgia.

The musical, featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African rhythms, has a book by Marsha Norman with music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. It first premiered on Broadway in 2005; a 2016 revival garnered Tony wins for leading actress Cynthia Erivo and for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Color Purple is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker. It was originally adapted into a non-musical film in 1985, starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and more.