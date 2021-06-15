Christy Altomare, Will Swenson and More to Lead Reading of New Musical ALICE IN NEVERLAND

Christy Altomare (Anastasia) is set to lead a June 16th developmental reading of a new musical, Alice in Neverland, a sequel to one of the most beloved stories of all time, and a prequel to another. She is joined by Broadway veterans Heath Saunders (Natasha Pierre) and Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), as well as Megan Masako Haley (Wicked, Mean Girls), Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon) and Timothy Hughes (Hadestown).

Alice in Neverland features book, music and lyrics by Phil Kenny and Reston Williams and is being presented by an all-star team of Broadway producers, including Jerry Goehring (Be More Chill, A Christmas Story), three-time Tony Award winner Jim Kierstead (Hadestown, Kinky Boots), Mike Evariste (Disgraced), seven-time Tony Award winner Jamie deRoy (Beetlejuice, Peter and the Starcatcher) and 42nd.club (Anastasia, Moulin Rouge).

Also participating in the reading are M. Chase Grant, Kurt Hellerich, Claire Wilkins Kenny, Lisa Larsen, Mack, Beatriz Melo, Ryan Simmons, Scout Smith, Matt Walker, Kim Williams and Clotile Yanna.