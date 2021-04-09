Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christy Altomare Drops New Album WANDERING BIRD

There are 14 tracks on the album featuring songs written by Altomare, including Freedom Inside, Follow the Unknown, No One Needs to Know and more!

Apr. 9, 2021  

Christy Altomare has released a new album! In a tweet, Altomare revealed that the album has taken her ten years to write.

Check out her tweet below!

Listen to the full album below!

Christy Altomare most recently completed her two-year run starring in the title role of Anastasia at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway, for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati's Conservatory of Music in 2008 and soon after was cast as 'Wendla' in the National Tour of Spring Awakening. Altomare made her off-Broadway debut in MCC Theater's 2012 revival of Carrie, portraying 'Sue Snell' in the cult Stephen King thriller, followed by her Broadway debut as 'Sophie' in the smash hit Mamma Mia. Also a singer-songwriter, her albums "Waiting For You" and "After You" are currently available on iTunes.


