Christy Altomare, Adam Kantor & Morgan Marcell to Lead World Premiere of Duncan Sheik & Kyle Jarrow's NOIR

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of its 75th season finale production - Noir. This world premiere musical is directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak and runs June 2 - July 3, 2022 in the Hubbard Theatre.

A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then a couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession. Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger. Inspired by classic film noir, this new musical is written by Broadway artists Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Star Trek Discovery), directed by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia), and choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia (Film: Tick Tick Boom - additional choreography, Encores: Gone Missing).

"Duncan Sheik is completely responsible for rekindling my love of musicals," said Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "These past three years I felt a little like that pharma-guy who bought the sole copy of the Wu Tang Clan album for two million dollars, because I, Rob Melrose, have had one of the only copies of Duncan's demo recordings of Noir and have been listening to the songs non-stop. I love this musical so much and can't wait to share it with the world."

"I look forward to working with our protean cast, esteemed creative team, and the splendid staff of the Alley Theatre in bringing this haunting, serpentine musical thriller to life," shares director Darko Tresnjak.

Noir includes Broadway veterans Christy Altomare (Broadway: Anastasia, Mamma Mia!) as Scarlet, Adam Kantor (Broadway: The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof) as The Neighbor and Morgan Marcell (Broadway: Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, Bandstand) as The Wife.

The cast also includes Sinclair Daniel (Shakespeare Theatre Company: Peter Pan and Wendy) as The Kid, David Guzman (Broadway: Hamilton, Disney's Newsies) as The Husband, Clifton Samuels (Broadway: Follies, Amazing Grace) as The Boss, and Voltaire Wade-Greene (Broadway: Hamilton) as The Goon.

The creative team of Noir includes Scenic Designer Alexander Dodge (Broadway: Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Alley: All My Sons, Crimes of the Heart), Costume Designer Linda Cho (Broadway: Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Lighting Designer Ben Stanton (Broadway: Spring Awakening, Fun Home), Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier (Broadway: West Side Story, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Projection Designer Aaron Rhyne (Broadway: Anastasia, The Sound Inside), Music Director and Vocal Arrangement Jason Hart, Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator Adam Noble, Stage Manager Linda Marvel, and Assistant Stage Managers Trey Johnson and Jordan Canon-Kruis.

Noir is produced by special arrangement with Hunter Arnold.

TICKETS: Tickets to Noir are now on sale and start at $28. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).