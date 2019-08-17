Christopher Newport University's Ferguson Center For The Arts Presents The World Premiere Of WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE

Led by a New York-based creative team helmed by director/choreographer Ilana Ransom Toeplitz, WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE, a new song cycle by Drew Gasparini will premiere at Christopher Newport University's Ferguson Center for the Arts for two performances August 17 and 18, 2019 showcasing a cast of CNU musical theatre students. Professor Colin Ruffer, who currently leads the musical theatre program at CNU, serves as music director. The production features music supervision by Justin Goldner, lighting design by Andrew F. Griffin, and is presented in partnership with Erica Rotstein.

WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE is a reflection on adulting. New York composer Drew Gasparini writes from the heart, pulling from personal experience about navigating relationships, trying to carve a name for oneself as an artist, and the fine line between wanting more and the dangers of excess. When each moment feels so big and important as it comes, how do you keep sight of meaning and balance in your art and in your life?

The CNU cast features Amara Breisch (Bonnie), Autumn Plucker (Lilli), Elijah Selby (Colton), Ben Atkinson (Ray), Matt Stevenson (Nick), and ensemble members Remy Thompson, Katie Murphy, Chris Chapin, Madison Raef, Peyton Townsend, Tanner Payne, Madeleine Witmer, Noah Long, and Jack Little. Student creative team members include Benjamin Long (Assistant Director), Abigail Rozmajzl (Assistant Music Director), Madeleine Witmer (Assistant Choreographer), and CNU grad Kyle Ronyecs (Stage Manager).

"WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE started as a deeply personal project borne of my own life experiences," says Gasparini, "but the minute I began to share these songs and hear them interpreted by other artists I realized how much of the emotional experience of adulting we all share. The CNU students brought all of themselves to this process and seeing the way performers-particularly young performers-seem to find comfort in knowing this material tells their story has been an eye-opening and amazing part of the growth of this show."





