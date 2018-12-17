Christine Ebersole Cast in New Chuck Lorre Comedy

New casting announcements have been made for the CBS multi-camera comedy pilot Bob Hearts Abishola, according to Deadline. Folake Olowofoyeky has been cast in the title role opposite Billy Gardell. Christine Ebersole, Maribeth Monroe, Shola Adewusi, BARRY Shabaka Henley, and Matt Jones round out THE FAMILY for the series, created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Al Higgins, who have teamed with The Daily Show contributor Gina Yashere.

Abishola is Nigerian immigrant who lives in a small apartment with her aunt (Adewusi), uncle (Henley) and teenage son. A cardiac nurse in a Detroit hospital, most people don't get past her hard working, no nonsense attitude but that's not going to stop her newest patient Bob (Gardell) from trying.

Ebersole plays Dottie, Bob's mother. She's a feisty widow who's very protective of her oldest son, and their family business: MaxDot Compression Socks. She depends on Bob to run the company and maintain their place in the highly competitive world of reinforced elastic undergarments.

Monroe is Christina, Bob's sister. She walks the fine line between high-strung and strung out, but assures her family she has her demons under control. She's not fooling anybody.

Adewusi will portray Auntie Olu. Fiercely protective and judgmental of her niece Abishola (Olowofoyeku) who she lives with. Abishola was raised in Nigerian culture where the elders are treated with respect and reverence. Auntie Olu takes full advantage of this by, among other things, letting Abishola pay most of the rent.

Henley will play Tunde, who's married to Auntie Olu (Adewusi). It's very clear who wears the pants in his marriage (not him).

Jones is Douglas, who works for his brother, Bob (Gardell), and happily lives in his shadow. Douglas tries his best, which isn't very good, but is secure in the knowledge that his big brother will never fire him.

Ebersole received TONY AWARDS for playing Dorothy Brock in the hit revival 42nd Street and for her dual starring role in Grey Gardens as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale. Her TV credits include Ryan Murphy's Pose, Search Party, Sullivan and Son, Royal Pains, Madame Secretary, American Horror Story: Coven, Law and Order SVU, and Will and Grace. Ebersole also played played Leah Belfort in The WOLF of Wall Street.

