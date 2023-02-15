Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chris Thompson Comes to Club Cumming Next Week

TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR will be performed on 20 February, 8-9pm.

Feb. 15, 2023  

TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR, written and performed by Chris Thompson, comes to CLUB CUMMING on 20 February, 8-9pm.

Award winning British playwright, Chris Thompson, will read the first four chapters of his hit autobiographical novel 'Two Foreskins Walk into a Bar', at Club Cumming

on Presidents Day. With his 10-year relationship at an end and his career going down the toilet, loser British playwright Chris Thompson heads to New York City where he embarks on a journey of sexual liberation and self discovery. But as he searches for connection, he faces up to the harsh realities of city life and the limitations of his own desires An unflinching and hilarious account of starting your life again when you're a bottom who has hit rock bottom.

'Chris Thompson can write moments so raw and tender they make the audience gasp.' The Sunday Times Chris Thompson is an award winning playwright and screenwriter. In the UK his work has been performed at the National Theatre, The Royal Court and the Bush Theatre. His play Carthage' garnered several high profile UK Theatre awards including the Pearson Playwriting Award and played to rave reviews including Time Out Critics Choice. His gay surrogacy drama, 'Of Kith and Kin' was described as 'a triumph' and the best British gay play since My Night with Reg.' (Whatsonstage) His LGBT play for youth and teens, 'Dungeness', has had over 100 joyful productions and counting. He has several film and TV projects in the pipeline in the UK and USA, not least just closing the deal on the TV adaptation of 'Two Foreskins walk Into a Bar.'

