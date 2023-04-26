Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chris Pine Joins Disney's WISH Animated Movie Musical Starring Ariana DeBose

The film is set to premiere in theaters on November 22.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Chris Pine will voice King Magnifico in Disney's new animated musical comedy Wish.

Deadline reports that Pine will join the previously announced Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk. The film is set to premiere in theaters on November 22.

Pine will voice the ruler of Rosas, a magical kingdom of where all wishes really come true. Wish explores how the iconic wishing star came to be. DeBose voices the main character, Asha.

Wish will feature original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice. It is helmed by Frozen director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. It is produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes.

Pine was previously seen as Cinderella's Prince in the 2014 film adaptation of Into the Woods. His other film credits include Dungeons and Dragons, Star Trek, A Wrinkle in Time, Wonder Woman 1984, Don't Worry Darling, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and more.

Ariana DeBose recently made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards and will return to host the 2023 ceremony.





