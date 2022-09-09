Oscar-Winner Ariana DeBose To Star In New Disney Animated Feature, WISH

Broadway's Ariana DeBose, who recently took home the 2022 Academy Award for her performance in West Side Story, is set to lead a new animated feature from Disney!

According to the announcement, the project, titled "Wish," explores how the iconic wishing star came to be. DeBose stars as Asha in the film, which will feature all-new songs from singer-songwriter Julia Michaels.

The film is directed by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn and produced by Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes.

The film is currently slated for release in November 2023.

Get a first look at Ariana's character here!

Ariana also stopped by this year's D23 Expo to perform a new song from the film, titled, "More for Us".

Ariana DeBose recently made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story.

In addition to the Oscar, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.