Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oscar-Winner Ariana DeBose To Star In New Disney Animated Feature, WISH

The film will feature all-new songs from singer-songwriter Julia Michael. 

Sep. 09, 2022  

Broadway's Ariana DeBose, who recently took home the 2022 Academy Award for her performance in West Side Story, is set to lead a new animated feature from Disney!

According to the announcement, the project, titled "Wish," explores how the iconic wishing star came to be. DeBose stars as Asha in the film, which will feature all-new songs from singer-songwriter Julia Michaels.

The film is directed by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn and produced by Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes.

The film is currently slated for release in November 2023.

Get a first look at Ariana's character here!

Ariana also stopped by this year's D23 Expo to perform a new song from the film, titled, "More for Us".

Ariana DeBose recently made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story.

In addition to the Oscar, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Oscar-Winner Ariana DeBose To Star In New Disney Animated Feature, WISHOscar-Winner Ariana DeBose To Star In New Disney Animated Feature, WISH
September 9, 2022

Broadway's Ariana DeBose, who recently took home the 2022 Academy Award for her performance in West Side Story, is set to lead a new animated feature from Disney!
Josh Groban, Rita Moreno, And Joshua Henry Join Live BEAUTY & THE BEAST 30th Anniversary Special On ABCJosh Groban, Rita Moreno, And Joshua Henry Join Live BEAUTY & THE BEAST 30th Anniversary Special On ABC
September 9, 2022

The special presentation includes live musical performances and features brand-new sets and costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.
Out Today On Decca Classics: Sheku Kanneh-Mason Releases Brand New Solo Album 'Song'Out Today On Decca Classics: Sheku Kanneh-Mason Releases Brand New Solo Album 'Song'
September 9, 2022

The Sheku Kanneh-Mason story continues. Today, the celebrated cellist releases a brand new solo album, which reveals more about the young star and what inspires him than ever before. Song (referring to the unique singing tone of the cello) is out now on Decca Classics and is Sheku's most personal album yet, presenting a musical portrait of the gifted musician.
Actor's Express Presents SUNSET BABY By Dominique MorisseauActor's Express Presents SUNSET BABY By Dominique Morisseau
September 9, 2022

Actor's Express closes its 34th season with a production of Sunset Baby, a crackling play from MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Dominique Morisseau, one of the most acclaimed playwrights in America today.
MerrimacK Repertory Theatre Opens 44th Season With THE 39 STEPSMerrimacK Repertory Theatre Opens 44th Season With THE 39 STEPS
September 9, 2022

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) will open its 43rd Season with the hilarious whodunit, The 39 Steps – a mix of Alfred Hitchcock's juicy spy flick with a dash of vintage Monty Python – from September 14 to October 2, according to Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director Courtney Sale and Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas. 