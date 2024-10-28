Choreographers and Dance Arrangers Set for TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Door Foundation has revealed the choreographers and arrangers who have been selected for the inaugural TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM, a first-of-its-kind program bringing emerging music arranger/music directors and choreographers together to be learn from Broadway's most prolific choreographers and dance arrangers. Through mentored assignments, different teams of Broadway veterans will illuminate the process of developing original dance music in an effort to inspire and preserve this important relationship between song and dance. The 5-week tuition free-program will run November 11 to December 9, and will be held at Open Jar Studios.

Up and coming choreographers selected for the inaugural Time Step Symposium are: Jennifer Jancuska (Resident Choreographer & Dance Supervisor for Hamilton), Brandon Bieber (dance captain Something Rotten tour), Sara Brians (resident Choreographer for Matilda, Billy Elliot), Victoria Casillo (Associate Choreographer for The Griswold's Broadway Vacation), Natalie Malotke (choreography team for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory),

Up and coming dance arrangers selected for Time Step Symposium are: Nicholas Connors (Asst. Music Director for Almost Famous), Terence "T" Odonkor (Assoc. Orchestrator The Heart Of Rock and Roll), Miles Plant (Music Director The Jerusalem Syndrome), Mo Yeh (Music Assistant The Who's Tommy), Drew Nichols (Asst. programer Death Becomes Her, Sunset Blvd).

Mentors for the inaugural Time Step Symposium features an ever growing group of Broadway director/choreographers including Susan Stroman (Crazy For You, The Producers, Contact), Rob Ashford (Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Frozen, How to Succeed), Josh Bergasse (Smash, On The Town), Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Bandstand, In the Heights), and JoAnn M. Hunter (Bad Cinderella, School of Rock, Disaster!), Joey Pizzi (Mary Poppins Returns, The Little Mermaid), Broadway composer Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home) and Broadway dance arrangers Sam Davis (Death Becomes Her, New York, New York, Company), David Chase (Music Man, 1776), David Dabbon (Oh Mary!, Big Gay Jamboree, Beetlejuice), David Krane (Cabaret, She Loves Me, The Music Man), Zane Mark (Boop, A Wonderful World), Greg Anthony Rassen (Bandstand, Between The Lines), and Daryl Waters (Memphis, Shuffle Along). THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM will illuminate where these mentors find inspiration, how they navigate the creative process, and the necessity of collaboration in bringing some of the most magical and successful moments on Broadway to life.

"Let's face the music...there's a problem looming On the Rialto," said the symposium's co-founder Sam Davis and Patrick O'Neill. "As emerging choreographers evolve into the creators of tomorrow, an important relationship remains undeveloped, un-fostered, and untaught. How do we create original dance music when we need to tell new, inspired stories on stage? Enter THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM, a celebration of the relationship between music and dance on Broadway and beyond by inspiring creatives to continue creation."

Each week, THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM's selected participants will pair off in new teams to tackle assignments which will be presented to the visiting guest artists for their insight and feedback.

While focused on the entire creative spectrum, TIME STEP seeks to elevate the skills of current associates and assistants working in the industry to inspire ideas and push their creativity to begin exploring their own work.

It's MORE Than A Training Program . . . The Future of Broadway Depends On It

With a legacy spanning over 100 years, Broadway has created the most iconic moments in American Entertainment. To guarantee that tradition continues, THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM connects the next generation of choreographers and arrangers with today's luminaries who honed their craft under giants like Jerome Robbins, Bob Fosse, Peter Howard, and Agnes De Mille. THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM is an essential lifeline linking the PAST AND THE PRESENT leading Broadway into the FUTURE ensuring it shines brightly for centuries to come.

TUITION FREE

THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM is a tuition-free program providing space, dancers, mentorship, and resources to the next generation of creatives. Removing the tuition barrier will allow an even greater diversity of talented, qualified creatives to develop and hone their skills under the mentorship of Broadway's best, continuing Broadway's role as a world leader in the creation of Musical Theatre.

THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM is presented by The Stage Door Foundation, a not-for-profit organization providing support to artists as they develop theatrical projects, allowing individuals to focus on the creative process. Their mission is to secure and provide support to theatrical artists by providing access to professional mentorship, subsidized investments, and a supportive network infrastructure that can ignite the innovation of art. The vision of The Stage Door Foundation is to shape a world where art can be dreamed, developed, and realized without obstacles, to cultivate a performing arts ecosystem that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and the untold stories waiting to be unveiled.

More information: https://www.stagedoor.org/time-step