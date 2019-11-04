Choral Conductor Kent Tritle Directs Bach Vespers at Holy Trinity
Bach Vespers at Holy Trinity welcomes acclaimed choral conductor Kent Tritle Sunday, November 10th at 5:00 pm when Mr. Tritle will lead the Holy Trinity Bach Choir and Players in Johann Sebastian Bach's Wer nur den lieben Gott läßt walten (He who leaves all power to God), BWV 93.
The New York Times called Mr. Tritle "the brightest star in New York's choral music world." He is director of cathedral music and organist at St. John the Divine and music director of Musica Sacra, the longest continually performing professional chorus in New York.
The cantata, Wer nur den lieben Gott läßt walten, was composed by Bach in Leipzig in 1724 for services marking the fifth Sunday after Trinity. The piece will feature soloists Chelsea Helm (Soprano), Clifton Massey (Alto), James Reese (Tenor) and Enrico Lagasca (Bass).
Avi Stein serves as artistic advisor for the 52nd season of Bach Vespers, which is showcasing leading guest conductors of early music from throughout the United States, each offering their unique interpretations of J.S. Bach's beloved church cantatas.
Bach Vespers is a ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity - located at 3 W. 65th Street and Central Park West in New York City - which presents the cantatas and motets of J.S. Bach in the liturgical environment for which they were originally written. Services take place Sundays at 5pm between October and April. A complete schedule is available at bachverspersnyc.org.
