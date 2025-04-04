Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chloe Troast, Kuhoo Verma, Lianah Sta. Ana and more will perform at the Small Boat Summer Launch Gala. The musical event will take place at The Bowery Electric on Wednesday, May 7th.

All aboard! Small Boat Productions is launching Small Boat Summer on May 7th as the Brooklyn-based indie theater company fundraisers for their upcoming production of Naomi Wallace's Slaughter City. Small Boat Summer will feature events of all kinds, from benefit play readings, to Coffee House Music Nights, to a Pride Event in June. But it all starts with a night of jazz music at The Bowery Electric.

Chloe Troast (Saturday Night Live), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), McLean Peterson (Love's Labour's Lost), and Milena Makse (Waiting for Lefty) will sing a variety of jazz standards. Music director Arin Edelstein will lead a band that features Oscar Alexander Javier on the drums and Carter Broad on the bass. Small Boat Artistic Director Ben Natan will MC.

On the big celebration, Ben Natan had to say: "Gathering for a night of music is the heartbeat of whatSmall Boat has been building for the last year. Moving into The Bowery Electric, we will be able to welcome even more people into this very special evening. Between our off-Broadway production of Slaughter City in October or this special night, Small Boat is taking a step forward in terms of scale and we want to bring as many people along as possible. Small Boat is for whoever shows up, so come party with us."