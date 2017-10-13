Chilina Kennedy, Ryan Silverman and More to BLAME CANADA! at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Blame Canada! It's Canada's 150th, so let's celebrate. From Come From Away to Ride The Cyclone, Canadian musicals are making their mark in New York and around the world.

Featuring an all-star cast of Broadway's Canadian talent, Blame Canada! returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for another evening showcasing the best in Canadian musical theatre. The concert will highlight music by members of the Canadian Musical Theatre Writers Collective. Founded by Landon Braverman and Joseph Trefler, the CMTWC is Canada's largest organization devoted to supporting the work of Canada's musical theatre writers.

The NYC concert will feature a host of Canadian Broadway talent, including Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, Jesus Christ Superstar), Jeigh Madjus (Here Lies Love), Ryan Silverman (Side Show, The Apple Tree), Evan Alexander Smith (Dirty Dancing, Amazing Grace), with more names to be announced soon! Music direction is by Rick Fox (Doctor Zhivago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rent).

The concert will include songs by Sankoff & Hein (Come From Away), Neil Bartram (The Story of My Life, The Theory of Relativity), Colleen Dauncey & Akiva Romer-Segal (Prom Queen), and more. A full list of writers will be announced shortly!

CMTWC'S Blame Canada! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, October 30 at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

CMTWC is Canada's largest organization devoted to supporting and promoting the work of homegrown musical theatre writers. CMTWC represents over 200 Canadian composer, lyricists, and librettists. Programs include the CMTWC Writers Workshop in Toronto and Vancouver, and the first ever Canadian edition of the ASCAP Workshop for new musicals led by Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz. For more information, please visit www.cmtwc.com.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

