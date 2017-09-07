Chilina Kennedy Returns to BEAUTIFUL on Broadway; Kara Lindsay Joins the Cast Next Week

Producers Paul Blake and Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that Kara Lindsay, who mostly recently starred as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, will join the company of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, playing the role of Cynthia Weil from September 12 - December 31, 2017.

Chilina Kennedy, Broadway's longest-running 'Carole King,' returns to the title role on September 12, 2017. Broadway's current Carole King, Abby Mueller, ends her run this Sunday, September 10. Beautiful, which recently celebrated 1500th performances on Broadway, is now in its 4th smash year at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

The current Broadway cast of Beautiful includes Abby Mueller as 'Carole King', Evan Todd as 'Gerry Goffin', Sara King as 'Cynthia Weil', Ben Jacoby as 'Barry Mann',Paul Anthony Stewart as 'Don Kirshner', Tony® Award nominee Liz Larsen as 'Genie Klein', and an ensemble that includes Kerissa Arrington, Britney Coleman, Adam Dietlein, Kevin Duda, Rosharra Francis, Laurel Harris, Jesse Hooker Bailey, Sara King, Rob Marnell, Paris Nix, Kris Roberts, Nicholas Ryan, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Daniel Torres, Melvin Tunstall, Alan Wiggins and Dashaun Young.

With a book by Tony® and Academy® Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records), the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl. In addition to the hit Broadway production, which has broken all box office records and recently became the highest grossing show in the history of the Sondheim Theatre, Beautiful launched its first US National Tour in September 2015, and is also currently playing internationally, with productions in Japan, Australia and touring the UK. An Award-winning production recently closed in London's West End.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision) and John Miller(Music Coordination).

Ticket prices for Beautiful range from $69 - $169 and are available for purchase via Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or in person at the Sondheim Theatre box office. Beautiful plays the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:00 PM, Wednesdays at 2:00 PM, Thursdays at 7:00 PM, Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is produced on Broadway by Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard A. Smith, Mike Bosner, Harriet N. Leve/Elaine Krauss, Terry Schnuck, Orin Wolf, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Roger Faxon, Larry Magid, Kit Seidel, Lawrence S. Toppall, Fakston Productions/Mary Solomon, William Court Cohen, John Gore, BarLor Productions, Matthew C. Blank, Tim Hogue, Joel Hyatt, Marianne Mills, Michael J. Moritz, Jr., StylesFour Productions, Brunish/Trinchero, and Jeremiah J. Harris.

