Chilina Kennedy, Katherine Winter and Michael Scott Launch New York Theatre Company

Chilina Kennedy, Katherine Winter and Michael Scott are launching a new production company and artist collective called New York Theatre Company.

The website states, "Our company's mission is to produce world class, artist-driven, evocative theatre in New York City. We champion work that is simultaneously scrappy and ambitious, bringing stories to life in unexpected spaces, whether in a century old theatre or the loading dock behind it. NYTC exists to make theatre that is both a provocation and an embrace – work that challenges, transforms, and reminds us why live performance is irreplaceable."

Founding members of the company include Rachelle Rak, Sophia Ramos, John Kroft, Douglas Lyons, Josh Davis, Kate Rigg, and many more. You can learn more about the company's upcoming projects and mission HERE!