Children's Museum Of Manhattan To Honor Founding Board Chair Laurie M. Tisch At 2025 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Children's Museum of Manhattan will host its annual gala, Giant Steps, honoring Founding Board Chair and one of New York City's most influential philanthropic leaders, Laurie M. Tisch, on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at The Glasshouse in Manhattan.

The evening will celebrate Laurie M. Tisch's extraordinary leadership, generosity, and commitment to equity, education, and the arts - values that have shaped and led CMOM from its earliest days and continue to define its mission today.

Guests will enjoy an inspiring evening featuring cocktails, dinner, and a program that highlights CMOM's citywide impact. The evening will include a special performance by the Young People's Chorus of New York City, a lively auction, and décor by Bronson Van Wyck. Auction highlights include tickets to the 2026 Super Bowl, a MetLife Summer Concert Package, and an exclusive reservation at Rao's.

"Laurie Tisch has been more than a founder - she has been the beating heart of CMOM's mission for over 40 years," said Dava Schub, CMOM CEO and Museum Director. "Her unrelenting commitment to set our City's children up to thrive inspires our work every day. We are proud to stand on the foundation Laurie built - as we build together towards CMOM's extraordinary future."

"Laurie's vision has shaped the Museum's deep commitment to equity, access, and philanthropy," said Matthew Messinger, Chair of CMOM's Board of Directors. "She has helped define the role of a children's museum not just as a place to visit - but as a partner to communities and families across New York City."

Laurie M. Tisch is President of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, which is dedicated to expanding access and opportunity for all New Yorkers and fostering healthy and vibrant communities. Her philanthropy is rooted in her family's legacy, extensive board service, and civic engagement.

Her decades-long relationship with CMOM began when the Museum was a small storefront space in the mid-1970s. Under her leadership as Founding Board Chair, CMOM grew into a national model for integrating health, culture, education, and the arts for children and families of all backgrounds. Today, Tisch continues to lead CMOM's ambitious capital campaign to fund its new home on 96th Street and Central Park West - a bold step that will more than double its capacity and allow the Museum to expand its outreach to families in shelters, Head Starts, and correctional facilities citywide.

Ms. Tisch also serves on the boards of the Aspen Institute Whitney Museum, Juilliard, and Lincoln Center. She is a co-owner of the New York Football Giants. She and her daughters Carolyn Tisch Blodgett and Emily Tisch Sussman are co-owners of Gotham FC.

Recognized for her philanthropic impact, she has received numerous awards, including an honorary doctorate from Yeshiva University, the Key to the City of New York, and was twice named as one of Crain's New York Business's 50 Most Powerful Women.

Gala Chairs: Sarah Arison, Julia Arnhold* & Lane Gerson, Carolyn Tisch Blodgett & Will Blodgett*, Mimi & Michael Boublik*, The Dimon Family, Judith* & John J. Hannan, Linda E. Johnson & Bruce C. Ratner, Miyoung E. Lee* & Neil Simpkins, Lugano, Vincent & Anne Mai, Crystal McCrary McGuire & Raymond J. McGuire, Jeff Gates & Mike Moran, New York Football Giants, NFL Foundation, Fiona & Eric Rudin, Mary St. Martin & Matthew Messinger*, The Stuchin & Schultz Families, The Tang Fund, Emily Tisch Sussman & Kevin Craw, Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch, Steve Tisch, The John. P. & Anne Welsh McNulty Foundation

Vice Chairs: Kara & Dov Barnett, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, Kathryn & Kenneth Chenault, Nancy Fisher & Marc Kirschner, Ann B. Friedman, The Himmel Family, Brittany Morgan Kurz* & Zach Kurz, The Lafer Family, Sheila & Bill Lambert, The Lawrence B. & Elyse Benenson Charitarian Foundation, Laurie Zucker Lederman* & David Lederman, Marisa* & Michael Leister, Jennifer & Scott Mackesy, Mastercard, Maddy Moelis* & Kevin Valles, Diane L. Morris, Nickelodeon, OHA, Andrew Shore* & Josefina Hamren, Melanie Shorin & Greg S. Feldman, Sarika Singh* & Vivek Bantwal, Carla Solomon, Abigail Spangler, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Lita Tandon* & Jim Ligtenberg, Sue & Ed Wachenheim, Sewit Teckie*& Beeneet Kothari, Yuting Zeng* & Matthew Magliocco

Additional Supporters: Sarah* & Maximilian Cascante; Amy* & Eric Chen; Cortez Family Foundation; Dan & Pamella Roland DeVos; Agnes Gund; Hauser & Wirth; Peggy & George W. Hebard III; Michael & Renny Lewis*; Bryan Lourd; Paul Weiss Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Mary Stewart Malone* & Brian Schneider; Stephanie* & Matthew Sharp; Steve, Bill, & Bill, Ashe Capital Management