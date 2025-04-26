Children's Museum Of Manhattan 2025 Annual Gala Honors Founding Board Chair Laurie M. Tisch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, April 24, 2025, over 550 guests gathered at The Glasshouse in Manhattan for the Children's Museum of Manhattan's (CMOM) 2025 Annual Gala, Giant Steps-an evening of celebration and purpose, spotlighting CMOM's unwavering commitment to early learning, arts access, and family enrichment to children across all five boroughs. The event raised a record-breaking $5M advancing their mission and in honor of CMOM's Founding Board Chair, Laurie M. Tisch, providing more than 42 years of visionary leadership.

Guests marked CMOM's citywide impact and the extraordinary leadership of its Founding Board Chair Laurie M. Tisch. Her commitment to access and opportunity has transformed CMOM into one of New York's most vital institutions for families, reaching hundreds of thousands of children from all backgrounds both on-site at the museum and off-site through programs with schools, shelters, and in the family, visitation centers on Rikers Island.

"This event was not just a celebration-it was a declaration," said Dava Schub, CMOM CEO and Museum Director. "CMOM matters deeply to the future of New York City and it's one million children under 10 who call it home. To witness such overwhelming support was deeply affirming."

Those lending their own voices in support of the Museum's impact included Mike Bezos, Co-Founder & Chair of the Board of Directors Bezos Family Foundation, Michael Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term mayor of New York City; Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey; Governor Wes Moore of Maryland; Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation; Eli Manning, two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, Dr. Ruth Gottesman, philanthropist and Chair of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine Board; Alice Walton, philanthropist and founder of the Alice L. Walton Foundation; Laurie Cumbo, Commissioner of Cultural Affairs for the City of New York; Leornard Lauder, Chairman Emeritus of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc; Frank Bennack, Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO Hearst; and many extended members of the Tisch Family.

The evening's auction included standout packages such as Super Bowl 2026 tickets, a suite to see Lady Gaga at Madison Square Garden, and a coveted dinner reservation at Rao's. The Young People's Chorus of New York City delivered a show-stopping performance, and stunning décor by Bronson Van Wyck set the tone for an unforgettable night.

Funds raised from the event amplifies the totality of CMOM's mission. As the Museum prepares for its future 80,000-square-foot home at 96th Street and Central Park West, scheduled to open in 2028, this support will ensure CMOM can continue expanding access to playful, research-driven learning experiences for all of New York City's children and families today.

Laurie M. Tisch is President of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, which is dedicated to expanding access and opportunity for all New Yorkers and fostering healthy and vibrant communities. Her philanthropy is rooted in her family's legacy, extensive board service, and civic engagement.

Her decades-long relationship with CMOM began when the Museum was a small storefront space in the mid-1970s. Under her leadership as Founding Board Chair, CMOM grew into a national model for integrating health, culture, education, and the arts for children and families of all backgrounds. Today, Tisch continues to lead CMOM's ambitious capital campaign to fund its new home on 96th Street and Central Park West - a bold step that will more than double its capacity and allow the Museum to expand its outreach to families in shelters, Head Starts, and correctional facilities citywide.

Ms. Tisch also serves on the boards of the Aspen Institute Whitney Museum, Juilliard, and Lincoln Center. She is a co-owner of the New York Football Giants. She and her daughters Carolyn Tisch Blodgett and Emily Tisch Sussman are co-owners of Gotham FC.

Recognized for her philanthropic impact, she has received numerous awards, including an honorary doctorate from Yeshiva University, the Key to the City of New York, and was twice named as one of Crain's New York Business's 50 Most Powerful Women.