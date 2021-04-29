Cheyenne Jackson, Gina Gershon & More Join Eli Roth's BORDERLANDS Film

According to Deadline, theatre veterans Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, Steven Boyer and Ryann Redmond have joined the cast of Eli Roth's film adaptation of "Borderlands," a popular first person shooter video game.

They join Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Bobby Lee, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Edgar Ramirez, Haley Bennett, Olivier Richters, and Jack Black.

Borderlands is set in the distant future, in which four "Vault Hunters" travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault, rumored to contain advanced alien technology. The hunters find themselves battling the local wildlife and bandit population, but ultimately attempt to stop the head of a private corporation army from reaching the vault first.

Roth said, "I'm so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team, and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate - I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition. I look forward to bringing my own energy, ideas, and vision to the wild, fun, and endlessly creative world of the game."

Roth is an actor, writer, director and producer known for his role in "Inglorious Basterds" and for directing "Death Wish."