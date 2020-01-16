Cheryl Mullings Returns To HONEY FITZ
Cheryl Mullings returns to HONEY FITZ, the new full length drama by up-and-coming playwright Justin McDevitt, which will have its next public reading at The Stonewall Inn on February 3 at 8pm.
HONEY FITZ is closing and only a handful of its remaining customers have even bothered to say goodbye: Bill and Charlene, divorced but reunited to settle family business; Patrick and Ginny, having one last nightcap before they marry in the morning; and Mick, the sardonic bartender with his own secrets kept tight in his pockets. Tomorrow, the demolition begins, but they find it impossible to leave the bar, and each other.
Originally from Canada, Cheryl is now a cross border artist, legally able to work in Canada and the United States!
Cheryl has worked professionally throughout Canada, and a few other places, too! She has studied Improv with Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City. Some of her favourite theatre credits include: Spamalot (Lady of the Lake) A Little Night Music (Desiree Armfeldt) A Murder is Announced (Mitzi), Urinetown (Penelope Pennywise), Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike (Cassandra), One Man, Two Guvnors (Dolly), The Full Monty (Georgie) all at The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth, New Hampshire. Somewhere in the World (Rain) at The Charlottetown Festival, Once on this Island (Andrea), Lucky Stiff (Drunken Maid & Landlady), Nunsense (Sister Robert Anne) all at the Stirling Festival Theatre, Nunsense (Sister Mary Hubert) at Stage West Calgary & Mississauga, and a couple of fun-filled adventures with Disney Cruise Line aboard the Disney Wonder & the Disney Magic.
Please RSVP to honeyfitztheplay@gmail.com.
