Cher's Coat and Shoes, Dolly Parton's Dress, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Jacket & More to be Auctioned Off at 'Stage & Screen'

The Actors Fund and Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers are partnering with Christine Baranski on an auction event without precedent: "Stage & Screen." Featuring a diverse array of memorabilia from the performing arts including Theater, Hollywood, Opera, and Dance, lots include original drawings, scenic and costume designs, photographs, meaningful wardrobe and one-of-a-kind memorabilia. Collectors and fans around the world are invited to participate digitally in this landmark live auction event on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM ET. New highlights will be revealed each week leading up to the event.

The current selection of items can be viewed by visiting https://doyle.com/auctions/21th01-theater-art-memorabilia/stage-screen. The interactive auction catalogue will be published online at Doyle.com on Thursday, April 15.

While a portion of proceeds from every item sold as part of "Stage & Screen" will benefit The Actors Fund, Ms. Baranski is curating a collection of donated lots for which 100% of the hammer price goes entirely to the organization. She also personally donated three gowns that she wore for appearances at the Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards and Kennedy Center Honors.

"Talk about Spring Cleaning! I asked my friends and colleagues of stage and screen to lend support to this meaningful auction and the response has been extraordinary," said Ms. Baranski. "Our colleagues in the performing arts need our support during this incredibly difficult time of crisis. The Actors Fund has provided a much-needed lifeline to our industry, and their work is nothing short of miraculous. I know I'm excited to see what Dolly Parton, Cher, Julie Andrews, Bruce Springsteen and over 20+ incredible stage and screen legends are pulling out of their closet! Let's support The Actors Fund in what I know will be a fun, hopeful and nostalgic event!"

Joseph Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund, said, "We are so grateful for Doyle and especially to our good friend Christine Baranski for creating this extraordinarily fun way to fundraise. Our job is to support the people who work in performing arts and entertainment. This is a really beautiful example of how this marvelous community continues to find creative, new ways to return the favor."

Highlights from the auction will be:

Celeste Holm's Golden Globe awarded in 1947 for Gentlemen's Agreement

Golden Age Hollywood and Theatre Memorabilia from the Celeste Holm Collection

The Estate of Thomas P. Lacy featuring classic Broadway costume & set designs

A Wolverine jacket from Hugh Jackman's closet

Boots, jeans and t-shirt from Bruce Springsteen

Black sequin gown made by David Dalrymple. Worn at Hulaween 2014 and ITV special "It's The Girls" in the UK from Bette Midler

Banjo signed by Steve Martin

Iconic glasses from Elton John

Bob Mackie dresses from Carol Burnett

Dolce & Gabbana dress worn by Glenn Close on the red carpet of the opening night of Sunset Boulevard 2/9/17

Leather Suit that Alan Cumming wore to the Tony Awards when he won the Best Actor in a Musical in 1998 for Cabaret

A collection of signed books from Julie Andrews

Oscar de la Renta gown worn by Renée Fleming to sing at the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012 on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (with Alfie Boe).

A limited edition leather bound copy of the screenplay of Downton Abbey (the first film) signed by Director, writer, producer and cast. There are only 30 of these in existence. Courtesy of Carnival Films.

Screen worn leather jackets from "The Good Wife"

Dress worn by Tina Fey to the 2013 Emmy Awards where she won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for 30 Rock