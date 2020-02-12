Chen Dance Center Announces A New Schedule Of Performances And Classes
Chen Dance Center announces a new schedule of Performances and Classes: Classes continue at PS 42, and Space donated by Gibney Dance for educational performances
In the midst of a busy performance season, the displacement of Chen Dance Center is expected to be longer than expected as a result of the January 23rd fire at 70 Mulberry Street.
Hundreds of school students visited Chen Dance Center each week to study dance and to learn about Chinese American history, from the building of the Transcontinental railroad, to Angel Island immigration station, to the Yellow Power movement through live dance performances.
Thanks to the support of community partners, individuals, and the dance community, Chen Dance Center is able to begin programming again. On Wednesday February 12 and Thursday February 13, Gibney Dance (53A Chambers Street) has graciously donated their theater for H.T. Chen & Dancers' educational performances.
Early childhood and after-school dance classes continue at PS 42 uninterrupted. In addition, Spring semester classes will begin on February 22nd at MS 131 (100 Hester Street 10002) and PS 42 (71 Hester Street 10002). View full schedule: www.chendancecenter.org/the-school.
