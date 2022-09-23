Chelsea Music Hall Announces Lineup Of Shows & Events Presented By THE NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL

For the 2nd year, Chelsea Music Hall joins the New York Comedy Festival as an official venue hosting 13 shows with over 50 comedians taking the venue's stage, including Janeane Garofalo, Larry Owens, Ian Lara, Seth Herzog, Alex English, Josh Adam Meyers and Sam Morrison between November 7th and 13th, 2022.

The schedule of shows and events taking place at Chelsea Music Hall is as follows (Additions and updates to be announced closer to the festival. For more details and to purchase tickets, please visit the dedicated show link.):

11.7

Repentance hosted by Mekki Leeper and Ahamed Weinberg: Presented by NYCF

Ahamed Weinberg is a Los Angeles-based comedian from Philadelphia, who recently made his late night stand up debut on Late Night w/ Seth Meyers (NBC). He is one of Vulture's 20 Comics to Watch and was awarded New Face at the 2016 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

11.7

Wolves of Glendale + Josh Adam Meyers: Presented by NYCF

Wolves of Glendale is a comedy band made up of Ethan Edenburg, Eric Jackowitz, and Tom McGovern. Listen, to be totally honest, they're still kind of a young band (founded in Feb 2022), but since that time they've performed at the Netflix is a Joke festival and have opened for David Cross.

11.8

HBO Max Presents Ian Lara & Friends: Presented by NYCF

11.9

Sam Morrison - Sugar Daddy: Presented by NYCF

NYC comedian Sam Morrison (The Drew Barrymore Show) grapples with the death of his partner. He makes grief hilarious through tales of love, diabetes, and seagull attacks. Sugar Daddy is fresh off its hit run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe where it was featured in The Times, BBC Scotland, and received 5-star reviews from Broadway Baby, Broadway World, and POW! Showbiz.

11.9

DYNASTY TYPEWRITER x CMH: Presented by NYCF

Dynasty Typewriter, Los Angeles' premiere destination for comedy and enchanting experiences, is in New York for one night only! With an amazing line-up of headlining comedians, a hot, hot house soul band led by the amazing Chris Rob, and lots of surprises, we feel CONFIDENT this will be the event to finally unite the 5 boroughs into ONE, TRUE NEW YORK CITY!!!

11.10

2nite with The Chonga Girls: Presented by NYCF

"2nite" is a fast moving, character-driven late night talk show - inspired by their childhood memories of Sabado Gigante and their fondness for shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. But, because it's the Chonga Girls, you're gonna get all the Miami and, well, baggage that comes with them. In 2007, two attention seeking seventeen year old best friends from Miami got bored and decided to declare to the world who they were via Youtube. The result: viral sensation "Chongalicious" by best friends, Laura and Mimi, aka The Chonga Girls. Chongalicious speaks to the Miami girls who carry the swag of their Caribbean roots wherever they go. Resulting in a loud, unapologetic, and fearless attitude that resists assimilation.

11.10

Waggytail Rescue's Best in Show + Telethon w/ Legendary Johnny Fayva + pals: Presented by NYCF

Waggytail Rescure's Best in Show is a celeb and Rock Star Karaoke riddled mix of comedy and live band karaoke. Audience members can purchase raffle tickets for items, for the opportunity to rock out on stage with a live karaoke band! Since this is the Best In Show, we're doing a live-streamed telethon to share the hilarity to even those who can't attend in person. Let's raise funds for some homeless animals! Starring Seth Herzog of the Tonight Show and monthly live comedy show Sweet, NY favorite Christian Finnegan, and TBD. Hosted by the legendary Johnny Fayva!

11.11

Baby Gay: Presented by NYCF

Featured in the NY Times and known for their hit queer variety show "Haus Party", Zach Teague & Drew Lausch, present "Baby Gay", an hour-long musical trainwreck with 10 original songs that will teach the audience that everyone has a Baby Gay inside of them waiting to be set free. Featuring original sleeper hits such as "It's Poppers!" and "Gay Demonz," Zach and Drew are ready to drag you to hell or into a long-term relationship! Directed by Jenny Leon.

11.11

Chris Murphy Show: Presented by NYCF

Chris Murphy is a rising star who previously worked for New York Magazine and Vulture.com and covers TV, film, theater, awards, and the entertainment industry for Vanity Fair. He's performed all over New York at Ars Nova, Club Cumming, Union Hall, 54 Below, The Bell House, and Netflix's Is A Joke Festival in Hollywood. You can catch him on the Emmys red carpet and in the Erika Jayne documentary The Housewife and The Hustler. He was once cut out of an episode of Law and Order: SVU.

11.12

Celebrity Memoir Book Club: Presented by NYCF

Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton host a live version of the Celebrity Memoir Book Club podcast featuring stand up, celebrity gossip, and more.

11.12

Chris Murphy Show: Presented by NYCF

11.13

ALEX ENGLISH: Presented by NYCF

Alex English currently writes for Saturday Night Live. His other credits include the critically-acclaimed The Rundown with Robin Thede on B.E.T and Netflix's The Fix with Jimmy Carr. As a performer he has appeared on HBOMax's That Damn Michael Che and HBO's Pause with Sam Jay and High Maintenance.

Chelsea Music Hall is the hip and energetic downtown LIVE venue that is located in the belly of Chelsea Market, with a 15th Street entrance, and has welcomed guests from local to global musical acts and label showcases, to live podcasts and comedy shows, filmed and live streamed performances, and even Vogueing balls to critically acclaimed off-off-Broadway musical runs.

Chelsea Music Hall is located at 407 West 15th Street, New York, NY. For more information on upcoming events visit www.ChelseaMusicHall.com or give them a follow @ChelseaMusicHall.

For more information on the New York Comedy Festival visit www.NYComedyFestival.com.