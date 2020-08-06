Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

What have the original cast members of HAMILTON been up to lately?

August 6, 2020 marks the 5 year anniversary of Hamilton opening on Broadway. To celebrate, we're looking at what the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys have been up to with their latest projects!

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin has been nonstop since August 6, 2015. From Moana to tick, tick... BOOM, he's been providing us with new music and theatre content consistently! He recently teased his latest project, an unnamed Disney animated musical set in Colombia.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Aaron Burr, sir, has been busy too! Listen to a song off of his latest album, Mr., titled "Go Crazy."

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Give it up for the maid of honor, Angelica Schuyler! Let's give a toast to Renée for keeping us entertained in this amazing cover of "The Boy Is Mine" with Lauren Graham on this past season of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist as Ava.

Phillipa Soo We're feeling helpless hearing Phillipa's voice in the upcoming Disney film "The One and Only Ivan," out August 14 on Disney+. She stars as Thelma the parrot, alongside an all-star cast featuring Angelina Jolie, Danny Devito, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, and many more. Jasmine Cephas Jones And Peggy! Jasmine was recently on stage in New Group's Off-Broadway Cyrano, for which she won an inaugural Antonyo Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway. Daveed Diggs You can catch Daveed in the TNT show Snowpiercer as Layton. Watch a scene from season 1, episode 4! Anthony Ramos We're willing to wait for it, but we can't wait to see Anthony as Usnavi in the In the Heights film adaptation coming out in 2021! Okieriete Onaodowan He needs no introduction... "Oak" has recently made the move to the TV screen in ABC's Station 19. But don't worry! He's still singing-- check out this clip from season 3, episode 5. Christopher Jackson Rise up! Christopher joins Hamilton alums Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Rory O'Malley, and Andrew Rannells on the Apple TV+ show Central Park. Check out his character's song "Do It While We Can," as he skates around Central Park as Glorious Gary. Jonathan Groff Silence, a message from the King! Jonathan was recently on stage in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour Krelborn. Listen to him sing "Suddenly Seymour" with Tammy Blanchard!

Javier Muñoz

The Alexander alternate himself, Javier, has been helping out during the pandemic with the Broadway Relief Project alongside the Broadway Green Alliance and Open Jar Studios. In the world of acting, he guest starred in Shadowhunters as Lorenzo!

Let's take a look at what the ensemble cast members, swings, and standbys are up to!

Ariana DeBose

You'll be able to see Ariana aka "The Bullet" in the upcoming West Side Story remake as Anita!

Ephraim Sykes

Ephraim is set to star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway production of MJ: The Musical.

Jon Rua

Jon has been dancing up a storm on his social media! Watch his take on Sunday in the Park with George titled "Sunday in the Park in 2020."

Hi my name is George. This is my painting 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK IN 2020'.

Today's artist, a Latino working class George, honoring Sondheim's impetus while truly reviving the spirit of this story. Thank you for this & more. PS: this couldn't exist without the Black Lives in my life pic.twitter.com/QTu244Snos - Jon Rua (@JonRua) August 6, 2020

Thayne Jasperson

You can still see Thayne in the Broadway cast (once theater reopens, that is) as Samuel Seabury or as the understudy for King George, Laurens/Philip.

Sasha Hutchings

Sasha was recently in the revival of Oklahoma! as the understudy for Lead Dancer, Ado Annie, and Laurey Williams. You can catch her biweekly here on BroadwayWorld with Nik Walker on Chaos Twins!

Seth Stewart

You can catch Seth and many other original Hamilton cast members in the HAM4CHANGE virtual fundraisers.

Sydney James Harcourt

Sydney's most recent project was with drag queen Nina West. The pair sang "A Safe Place to Land" in honor of the #BlackTransLivesMatter movement.

Emmy Raver-Lampman

Emmy currently portrays Allison in the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. Check out the season 2 trailer!

Austin Smith

Austin was most recently seen on stage in the New York Theatre Workshop's production of Sanctuary City.

Betsy Struxness

Betsy has been getting creative through an outlet different than acting-- photography!

Carleigh Bettiol

Carleigh's most recent Broadway bow was as an ensemble member and understudy for Babe in The Cher Show.

Andrew Chappelle

Andrew recently stopped by the We're All Psychos Podcast to talk about his time in Hamilton!

Neil Haskell

Neil joined the Philip Tour of Hamilton as King George in August 2019.

Stephanie Klemons

Stephanie recently stopped by The Producer's Perspective podcast to talk about her time in Hamilton!

Morgan Marcell

Morgan is now an ensemble member in the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge!

Voltaire Wade-Green

Voltaire was recently seen on stage in the Kennedy Center production of In the Heights!

Alysha Deslorieux

Alysha wrapped up her run as Eliza in the Eliza Tour of Hamilton in January.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You