Hamilton
Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects

What have the original cast members of HAMILTON been up to lately?

Aug. 6, 2020  

August 6, 2020 marks the 5 year anniversary of Hamilton opening on Broadway. To celebrate, we're looking at what the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys have been up to with their latest projects!

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin has been nonstop since August 6, 2015. From Moana to tick, tick... BOOM, he's been providing us with new music and theatre content consistently! He recently teased his latest project, an unnamed Disney animated musical set in Colombia.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Aaron Burr, sir, has been busy too! Listen to a song off of his latest album, Mr., titled "Go Crazy."

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Give it up for the maid of honor, Angelica Schuyler! Let's give a toast to Renée for keeping us entertained in this amazing cover of "The Boy Is Mine" with Lauren Graham on this past season of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist as Ava.

Phillipa Soo

We're feeling helpless hearing Phillipa's voice in the upcoming Disney film "The One and Only Ivan," out August 14 on Disney+. She stars as Thelma the parrot, alongside an all-star cast featuring Angelina Jolie, Danny Devito, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, and many more.

Jasmine Cephas Jones

And Peggy! Jasmine was recently on stage in New Group's Off-Broadway Cyrano, for which she won an inaugural Antonyo Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway.

Daveed Diggs

You can catch Daveed in the TNT show Snowpiercer as Layton. Watch a scene from season 1, episode 4!

Anthony Ramos

We're willing to wait for it, but we can't wait to see Anthony as Usnavi in the In the Heights film adaptation coming out in 2021!

Okieriete Onaodowan

He needs no introduction... "Oak" has recently made the move to the TV screen in ABC's Station 19. But don't worry! He's still singing-- check out this clip from season 3, episode 5.

Christopher Jackson

Rise up! Christopher joins Hamilton alums Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Rory O'Malley, and Andrew Rannells on the Apple TV+ show Central Park. Check out his character's song "Do It While We Can," as he skates around Central Park as Glorious Gary.

Jonathan Groff

Silence, a message from the King! Jonathan was recently on stage in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour Krelborn. Listen to him sing "Suddenly Seymour" with Tammy Blanchard!

Javier Muñoz

The Alexander alternate himself, Javier, has been helping out during the pandemic with the Broadway Relief Project alongside the Broadway Green Alliance and Open Jar Studios. In the world of acting, he guest starred in Shadowhunters as Lorenzo!

Let's take a look at what the ensemble cast members, swings, and standbys are up to!

Ariana DeBose

You'll be able to see Ariana aka "The Bullet" in the upcoming West Side Story remake as Anita!

Ephraim Sykes

Ephraim is set to star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway production of MJ: The Musical.

Jon Rua

Jon has been dancing up a storm on his social media! Watch his take on Sunday in the Park with George titled "Sunday in the Park in 2020."

Thayne Jasperson

You can still see Thayne in the Broadway cast (once theater reopens, that is) as Samuel Seabury or as the understudy for King George, Laurens/Philip.

Sasha Hutchings

Sasha was recently in the revival of Oklahoma! as the understudy for Lead Dancer, Ado Annie, and Laurey Williams. You can catch her biweekly here on BroadwayWorld with Nik Walker on Chaos Twins!

Seth Stewart

You can catch Seth and many other original Hamilton cast members in the HAM4CHANGE virtual fundraisers.

America is waking up. This great nation is realizing we must dismantle the systems not serving every American and address the systemic racism responsible for taking innocent Black men and women from their families. It is time for real sustainable change and the only way to do it, is to march side by side with people of all colors and backgrounds. What made our show great wasn't us as individuals, but our collective, passionate voices as artists. We made history, and we did it together. As a cast we've formed a coalition dedicated to speaking out for the unheard voices. Join us to change the course of history. It starts today. It starts with you. We are #HAM4CHANGE. On August 1st, 9th and 15th we will be partnering with @loopedlive to raise money and get us to 1 million dollars donated to organizations like (name one of the 9). Hang with us, get all the backstage info, even schedule a 1-on-1 meet and greet. We've also teamed up with Michelle Obama's @whenweallvote to get out the importance of your vote. @hamiltonmusical #hamilton

A post shared by Seth Stewart (@iamsethstewart) on Jul 27, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

Sydney James Harcourt

Sydney's most recent project was with drag queen Nina West. The pair sang "A Safe Place to Land" in honor of the #BlackTransLivesMatter movement.

Emmy Raver-Lampman

Emmy currently portrays Allison in the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. Check out the season 2 trailer!

Austin Smith

Austin was most recently seen on stage in the New York Theatre Workshop's production of Sanctuary City.

Betsy Struxness

Betsy has been getting creative through an outlet different than acting-- photography!

Carleigh Bettiol

Carleigh's most recent Broadway bow was as an ensemble member and understudy for Babe in The Cher Show.

"Being a Goddess Warrior isn't NOT being scared. It is being shit scared and facing it anyway, and the strength to do that, to run your own show, well, that's gotta come from you." . "See what happens when you high kick fear in the butt?" . Those two lines (written by Rick Elice for our show and brilliantly said by @stephaniejblock ) resonated SO HARD with me on Wednesday, July 31. I was terrified to go on as Babe. I didn't want to do it. I considered leaving the show in order to get out of having to do it. That's how scared of it I was. But then I had to do it. And let me tell you, I AM SO HAPPY that I did. I am so grateful. Honored. I'm beyond proud of myself. I'm moved by the kindness, love, and support I received from the cast and crew. I conquered a great fear and not only surprised myself with how I tackled it, but had fun!!!! The journey with this show wouldn't have been complete for me without doing this. Thank you to everyone who believed/believes in me. I can't express enough how grateful I am. #broadway #principal #og #cher

A post shared by Carleigh Bettiol (@bettcm) on Aug 1, 2019 at 8:39pm PDT

Andrew Chappelle

Andrew recently stopped by the We're All Psychos Podcast to talk about his time in Hamilton!

Neil Haskell

Neil joined the Philip Tour of Hamilton as King George in August 2019.

Stephanie Klemons

Stephanie recently stopped by The Producer's Perspective podcast to talk about her time in Hamilton!

Morgan Marcell

Morgan is now an ensemble member in the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge!

Voltaire Wade-Green

Voltaire was recently seen on stage in the Kennedy Center production of In the Heights!

Alysha Deslorieux

Alysha wrapped up her run as Eliza in the Eliza Tour of Hamilton in January.

#hamchi out here reppin #ccm ? #hamfam

A post shared by Alysha Deslorieux(DesLauriers) (@alysha_des) on Jul 22, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT


