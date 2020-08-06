Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects
What have the original cast members of HAMILTON been up to lately?
August 6, 2020 marks the 5 year anniversary of Hamilton opening on Broadway. To celebrate, we're looking at what the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys have been up to with their latest projects!
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin has been nonstop since August 6, 2015. From Moana to tick, tick... BOOM, he's been providing us with new music and theatre content consistently! He recently teased his latest project, an unnamed Disney animated musical set in Colombia.
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Aaron Burr, sir, has been busy too! Listen to a song off of his latest album, Mr., titled "Go Crazy."
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Give it up for the maid of honor, Angelica Schuyler! Let's give a toast to Renée for keeping us entertained in this amazing cover of "The Boy Is Mine" with Lauren Graham on this past season of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist as Ava.
Phillipa Soo
We're feeling helpless hearing Phillipa's voice in the upcoming Disney film "The One and Only Ivan," out August 14 on Disney+. She stars as Thelma the parrot, alongside an all-star cast featuring Angelina Jolie, Danny Devito, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, and many more.
Jasmine Cephas Jones
And Peggy! Jasmine was recently on stage in New Group's Off-Broadway Cyrano, for which she won an inaugural Antonyo Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway.
Daveed Diggs
You can catch Daveed in the TNT show Snowpiercer as Layton. Watch a scene from season 1, episode 4!
Anthony Ramos
We're willing to wait for it, but we can't wait to see Anthony as Usnavi in the In the Heights film adaptation coming out in 2021!
Okieriete Onaodowan
He needs no introduction... "Oak" has recently made the move to the TV screen in ABC's Station 19. But don't worry! He's still singing-- check out this clip from season 3, episode 5.
Christopher Jackson
Rise up! Christopher joins Hamilton alums Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Rory O'Malley, and Andrew Rannells on the Apple TV+ show Central Park. Check out his character's song "Do It While We Can," as he skates around Central Park as Glorious Gary.
Jonathan Groff
Silence, a message from the King! Jonathan was recently on stage in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour Krelborn. Listen to him sing "Suddenly Seymour" with Tammy Blanchard!
Javier Muñoz
The Alexander alternate himself, Javier, has been helping out during the pandemic with the Broadway Relief Project alongside the Broadway Green Alliance and Open Jar Studios. In the world of acting, he guest starred in Shadowhunters as Lorenzo!
Let's take a look at what the ensemble cast members, swings, and standbys are up to!
Ariana DeBose
You'll be able to see Ariana aka "The Bullet" in the upcoming West Side Story remake as Anita!
Ephraim Sykes
Ephraim is set to star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway production of MJ: The Musical.
Jon Rua
Jon has been dancing up a storm on his social media! Watch his take on Sunday in the Park with George titled "Sunday in the Park in 2020."
Hi my name is George. This is my painting 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK IN 2020'.- Jon Rua (@JonRua) August 6, 2020
Today's artist, a Latino working class George, honoring Sondheim's impetus while truly reviving the spirit of this story. Thank you for this & more. PS: this couldn't exist without the Black Lives in my life pic.twitter.com/QTu244Snos
Thayne Jasperson
You can still see Thayne in the Broadway cast (once theater reopens, that is) as Samuel Seabury or as the understudy for King George, Laurens/Philip.
?You'll Be Back ? • • #Hamilton Takeover #HamilFilm Release?#DisneyPlus #DidYouSeeIt? #SeaburysFreeThoughts #CovidKing?
A post shared by Thayne Jasperson (@thaynejasperson) on Jul 6, 2020 at 11:25am PDT
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha was recently in the revival of Oklahoma! as the understudy for Lead Dancer, Ado Annie, and Laurey Williams. You can catch her biweekly here on BroadwayWorld with Nik Walker on Chaos Twins!
WEDNESDAY July 1...The rent is due and two days ahead of a #Hamilfilm premiere Lin joins us for some real good CHAOS.
A post shared by Sasha Hutchings (@sashahutchings) on Jun 29, 2020 at 5:56pm PDT
Seth Stewart
You can catch Seth and many other original Hamilton cast members in the HAM4CHANGE virtual fundraisers.
America is waking up. This great nation is realizing we must dismantle the systems not serving every American and address the systemic racism responsible for taking innocent Black men and women from their families. It is time for real sustainable change and the only way to do it, is to march side by side with people of all colors and backgrounds. What made our show great wasn't us as individuals, but our collective, passionate voices as artists. We made history, and we did it together. As a cast we've formed a coalition dedicated to speaking out for the unheard voices. Join us to change the course of history. It starts today. It starts with you. We are #HAM4CHANGE. On August 1st, 9th and 15th we will be partnering with @loopedlive to raise money and get us to 1 million dollars donated to organizations like (name one of the 9). Hang with us, get all the backstage info, even schedule a 1-on-1 meet and greet. We've also teamed up with Michelle Obama's @whenweallvote to get out the importance of your vote. @hamiltonmusical #hamilton
A post shared by Seth Stewart (@iamsethstewart) on Jul 27, 2020 at 9:16am PDT
Sydney James Harcourt
Sydney's most recent project was with drag queen Nina West. The pair sang "A Safe Place to Land" in honor of the #BlackTransLivesMatter movement.
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Emmy currently portrays Allison in the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. Check out the season 2 trailer!
Austin Smith
Austin was most recently seen on stage in the New York Theatre Workshop's production of Sanctuary City.
Betsy Struxness
Betsy has been getting creative through an outlet different than acting-- photography!
@brycecanyonnps_gov #fairyland #hoodoo #hiking #nationalpark #utah #roadtrip
A post shared by @ be_strux_photography on Jul 29, 2020 at 9:23pm PDT
Carleigh Bettiol
Carleigh's most recent Broadway bow was as an ensemble member and understudy for Babe in The Cher Show.
"Being a Goddess Warrior isn't NOT being scared. It is being shit scared and facing it anyway, and the strength to do that, to run your own show, well, that's gotta come from you." . "See what happens when you high kick fear in the butt?" . Those two lines (written by Rick Elice for our show and brilliantly said by @stephaniejblock ) resonated SO HARD with me on Wednesday, July 31. I was terrified to go on as Babe. I didn't want to do it. I considered leaving the show in order to get out of having to do it. That's how scared of it I was. But then I had to do it. And let me tell you, I AM SO HAPPY that I did. I am so grateful. Honored. I'm beyond proud of myself. I'm moved by the kindness, love, and support I received from the cast and crew. I conquered a great fear and not only surprised myself with how I tackled it, but had fun!!!! The journey with this show wouldn't have been complete for me without doing this. Thank you to everyone who believed/believes in me. I can't express enough how grateful I am. #broadway #principal #og #cher
A post shared by Carleigh Bettiol (@bettcm) on Aug 1, 2019 at 8:39pm PDT
Andrew Chappelle
Andrew recently stopped by the We're All Psychos Podcast to talk about his time in Hamilton!
Neil Haskell
Neil joined the Philip Tour of Hamilton as King George in August 2019.
Hello Toronto. Our home for the next 3.5 months ? ? - @marcuschoi11 #Hamilton #PhilipTour #NewView @edmirvishtheatre
A post shared by Neil Haskell (@neilhaskell) on Feb 11, 2020 at 3:31pm PST
Stephanie Klemons
Stephanie recently stopped by The Producer's Perspective podcast to talk about her time in Hamilton!
Morgan Marcell
Morgan is now an ensemble member in the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge!
We've only done 8 months of our YEAR on Broadway. Almost that long to go before our confetti canons burst again. Missing our community today. As much as I'd love to rock this suit again, I hope it all feels different cuz we can't just go back to the same right? ? ?? @josephdigiovanna
A post shared by Morgan Marcell (Matayoshi) (@morgankei) on Jul 25, 2020 at 6:49pm PDT
Voltaire Wade-Green
Voltaire was recently seen on stage in the Kennedy Center production of In the Heights!
Super excited about opening this show tonight! This cast is absolutely amazing and I'm happy to share this story in DC! Wepa!
A post shared by Voltaire (@tisvoltaire) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:12pm PDT
Alysha Deslorieux
Alysha wrapped up her run as Eliza in the Eliza Tour of Hamilton in January.
#hamchi out here reppin #ccm ? #hamfam
A post shared by Alysha Deslorieux(DesLauriers) (@alysha_des) on Jul 22, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT
