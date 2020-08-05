Okieriete Onaodowan, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos and More to Take Part in Second HAM4CHANGE Virtual Fundraiser

The virtual fundraiser will take place on Sunday, August 9th 1:00 PM EST

Looped, a virtual venue that connects fans to those who inspire them, will host the second #HAM4CHANGE fundraisers conceived and organized by members of the original cast of Hamilton to benefit organizations that are working to end systemic racism on Sunday, August 9 1:00 PM EST. The second event will be hosted by Okieriete Onaodowan with Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ariana DeBose, Ephraim Sykes, Carleigh Bettiol, Alysha Deslorieux, Hope Easterbrook, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, and Austin Smith.



Highlights from the August 1 fundraiser benefiting BEAM - Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, LEAP - Law Enforcement Accountability Project, and When We All Vote can be seen below!





The third and final event will be Saturday, August 15 7:00-10:00 PM EST. In addition to these events, VIP packages are also available for purchase including a live on 1-on-1 performance or a virtual 1-on-1 meet and greet with cast members.



Moved by the social and civil unrest sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others, the Hamilton cast came together with an ultimate goal of raising one million dollars for organizations working to end systemic racism. Each livestream fundraiser will include exclusive behind-the-scenes insight, trivia, interactive games, prizes, and never-before-seen original content from the original cast of Hamilton. Highlighted organizations include The African American Policy Forum, BEAM - Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Black AIDS Institute, Color of Change, Dance 4 Hope, Know Your Rights Camp, LEAP - Law Enforcement Accountability Project, Until Freedom, and When We All Vote.



"It's important we acknowledge the work we have yet to do as an arts community and a country. What made our show great wasn't us as individuals, but our collective, passionate voices as artists. We'd like to use the collective spotlight we have right now to illuminate organizations we work with as activists, and those smaller initiatives we know matter to the movement," says original Hamilton cast member Morgan Marcell.



Access to each livestream event is $10 per event and can be purchased at www.events.loopedlive.com/hamilton. This link also includes information regarding VIP virtual 1-on-1 meet and greets through the Looped app.



Event #2 Sunday, August 9 - 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST

Tickets are available beginning Friday, July 31 at 1:00 PM EST.

Hosted by Okieriete Onaodowan with Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ariana DeBose, Ephraim Sykes, Carleigh Bettiol, Alysha Deslorieux, Hope Easterbrook, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, and Austin Smith.



Benefiting

Color of Change

Dance 4 Hope

Until Freedom



Color Of Change is the nation's largest online racial justice organization.

We help people respond effectively to injustice in the world around us. As a national online force driven by 1.7 million members, we move decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America. Learn more here.



Dance 4 Hope is a non profit organization that facilitates dance classes to immigrant, and refugee children, along with other underprivileged young people living here in the United States. Our program helps develop artistic and therapeutic expression for at-risk youth. With the curriculum we are able to use art to support social, and emotional development through our classes. Learn more here.



Until Freedom is an intersectional social justice organization rooted in the leadership of diverse people of color to address systemic and racial injustice. At Until Freedom, we believe that those closest to the pain are closest to the solution, therefore, we focus on investing in those who are the most directly impacted by cyclical poverty, inequality, and state violence. We are a clearinghouse for advocates, new & budding activists, seasoned community organizers, students, movement lawyers, entertainers and artists, policy experts, formerly & currently incarcerated individuals, and survivors of gun violence to work linearly to uplift all of our people. Everyone is worthy, everyone is needed to win. Learn more here.



Event #3 Saturday, August 15 - 7:00-10:00 PM EST

Tickets are available beginning Friday, August 2 at 1:00 PM EST.

Lineup to be announced.



Benefiting

Know Your Rights Camp

Black AIDS Institute (BAI)

The African American Policy Forum (AAPF)



Know Your Rights Camp's mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders. Learn more here.



BAI's mission is to stop the AIDS epidemic in Black communities by engaging and mobilizing Black institutions and individuals in efforts to confront HIV. Learn more here.



AAPF is an innovative think tank that connects academics, activists and policy-makers to promote efforts to dismantle structural inequality. We utilize new ideas and innovative perspectives to transform public discourse and policy. We promote frameworks and strategies that address a vision of racial justice that embraces the intersections of race, gender, class, and the array of barriers that disempower those who are marginalized in society. AAPF is dedicated to advancing and expanding racial justice, gender equality, and the indivisibility of all human rights, both in the U.S. and internationally. Learn more here.

