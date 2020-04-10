Check Out the Latest Episodes of THE PATRICK PAGE PODCAST
Now is the perfect time to listen to The Patrick Page Podcast with Michael Littig and Patrick Page!
The description of the podcast reads: "No matter what field you are in, there are certain principles of success in order to achieve mastery. Each week, join Broadway and TV's Patrick Page alongside Michael Littig (co-founder of Zuckerberg Institute and Patrick Page Acting Studio) as they chronicle the principles of mastery in theater and acting. From learning about Shakespeare to stories from Patrick's 35 year career on Broadway and television, you'll gain the fundamentals for a process of discovery through a life in the theater."
Listen to the podcast below!
Patrick Page starred as Hades in the Broadway, Off-Broadway, Citadel Theatre, and National Theatre productions of Hadestown. He was last seen on Broadway as The Inquisitor in Saint Joan. Other Broadway: Valentina in Casa Valentina, Buckley in Time to Kill, Adult Men in Spring Awakening, DeGuiche in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar, Scar in The Lion King, The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Mackie in The Kentucky Cycle. Other New York: Cymbeline in Cymbeline (New York Shakespeare Festival/Delacort), Max in The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall). Regional: Page recently created the roles of Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Papermill Playhouse, and Captain Dragutin Dimitrijevic in Rajiiv Joseph's Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego (Cyrano, Malvolio), and the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C. (Coriolanus, Prospero, Macbeth, Iago, Claudius). Television: recurring roles on "Elementary," "Madam Secretary," "Flesh and Bone" and guest starring roles on "NCIS: New Orleans," "The Good Wife," "The Blacklist," "Chicago P.D.," and "Law and Order: S.V.U."
