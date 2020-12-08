Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix The Lightning Thief Challenge!

Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out last week's submissions for The Lightning Thief below!

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is The Prom!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

Get to drawing!

