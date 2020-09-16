Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Six Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Six below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Dear Evan Hansen!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
Tried a new approach to my art for this week's #BWWRemixSix, and I'm quite in love with it. Took awhile, but it was worth it. Can't wait to see the show when Broadway comes back ? • • • • #broadway #bway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #broadwayworld #broadwaytheatre #broadwayart #bwaymusical #bwayart #westend #thewestend #westendmusical #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #digitalartist #digitalpainting #digitalartwork #procreate #procreateart #procreatedrawing #procreateillustration #procreateartist #sixmusical #sixmusicalfanart #divorcedbeheadeddieddivorcedbeheadedsurvived #divorcedbeheadedlive
A post shared by Gabrielle (@gabzleftbrain) on Sep 15, 2020 at 12:54am PDT
Here's my entry for #bwwremixsix ! It Anne of Cleves . I'm still going to work on the characters you voted on in my story, but I wanted to get this in! . . please tag me if you use my photo. . . . #six #bww #broadway #westend #anneofcleves #anneboleyn #catherineofaragon #janeseymour #katherinehoward #catherineparr #sixbroadway #sixfanart #getdown #divorcedbeheadedlive #divorced
A post shared by Ryli's Art (@rylikart) on Sep 14, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT
Anne Bowlin' (sorry not sorry) - - Tags: #bwwremixsix #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalfanart #sixthemusicalmemes #broadwaymemes #sorrynotaorry #annebowlin #anneboleyn #anneboleynart #broadwayfanart #musicalfanart #artistsoninstagram #artists #digitalart #art #ibispaintx #ibispaintxart #bowling #dontloseyourhead #anneboleynsix #anneboleynfanart
A post shared by BLM|Semi-Hiatus|Dtiys Ongoing (@simonescribbles_) on Sep 14, 2020 at 6:01pm PDT
A post shared by @ painted_maypole_ on Sep 14, 2020 at 8:06am PDT
I did a collab with @kyoala_draws I drew Katherine Howard and they drew Anne Boleyn ?? #katherinehoward #katherinehowardfanart #anneboleyn #anneboleynfanart #six #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalfanart #sixbroadway #bwwremixsix
A post shared by Sarah (@sarart.b) on Sep 13, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT
Divorced, Beheaded... LIVE!!! . . . #Six #sixthemusical #musicaltheatre #broadway #bwwremixsix #digitalillustration
A post shared by Renée Spott ??? (@reneespott) on Sep 12, 2020 at 5:19pm PDT
Carole Seymour, or Jane King? Correct answer: Abby Mueller! #bwwremixsix ?? @officialbroadwayworld @abcmuell (Mashup inspired by @parodybill!) ❤️?????
A post shared by @ baileyonbway on Sep 11, 2020 at 9:29am PDT
???? ??? ????? ??, ??? ??? ????? ?? ????? I finally did a SIX fanart! I chose Katherine Howard, my favorite queen! I drew her musical and historical counterparts, which was really fun! Hope y'all like this?? #katherinehoward #khoward #six #sixthemusical #fanfriday #sixfanart #sixthemusicalfanart #sixonbroadway #allyouwannado #historical #bwwremixsix @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by Phoebe Ann (@queen_gingy_piggy) on Sep 10, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT
Another one of this short animated clips of musicals, this time with @millieoconnell in Six as I absolutely adored her as anne! . . . . . . . . #animation #2danimation #2d #six #sixthemusical #bwwremixsix #illustration #millieoconnell #fanart #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitalanimation #color #colour #musicalart #broadway #musicaltheatre #broadwayart
A post shared by @ fosifeyyyy on Sep 10, 2020 at 9:51am PDT
Og K Howard outfit I think yes ;) - - Dtiys ending on Sunday! ? - #katherinehoward #khoward #sixthemusical #aimieatkinson #millieoconnell #sixthemusicalfanart #sixfanart #sixmusical #sixmusicalfanart #fanart #broadway #westend #musical #musicals #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #musicaltheatre #dearevanhansen #bemorechill #hamilton #heathers #bwwremixsix
A post shared by Eleanor ? (@deareleanorsegod) on Sep 10, 2020 at 8:07am PDT
Heyo! It's #bwwremixsix and I decided to put up this drawing as part of the event. This is a sort of rough little drawing of Katherine Howard. It was really fun to draw and inspired me to start thinking about more Six fanart. (I decided it was about time I did some of the Broadway World remixes anyway, as an artist AND a theatre kid.) Side note, Six is such a fun, amazing bop. What's your favourite song? Mine would have to be Get Down, although Don't Lose Ur Head is a close second.
A post shared by 13OctopqdesWhy (@13octopodeswhy) on Sep 9, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT
#bwwremixsix #sixthemusical #ducktales2017
A post shared by ❤️?? (@slytherinparr) on Sep 9, 2020 at 5:05pm PDT
Here's my drawing for #bwwremixsix ! @officialbroadwayworld @sixbroadway @sixthemusical
A post shared by ✨✨✨ (@broadway.stuff__) on Sep 8, 2020 at 10:42am PDT
K Howard is here and the fun's begUUuUun. - Suggested by @bellesbin . Yes her hair is glowing. I think. - #khoward #katherinehoward #sixmusical #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalfanart #aimieatkinson #westend #bwwremixsix #broadway #broadwayfanart #sixfanarts #digitalart #digitalillustration
A post shared by Meg C (@chewyillustrations) on Aug 26, 2020 at 8:38am PDT
I've never seen Six before, but once Broadway opens up, this will be one of the first ones I want to see! . . . This is made up of the lyrics to some of my favorite songs to the show . . . #sixthemusical #sixbroadway #broadway #musicaltheatre #broadwayfanart #sixfanart #bwwremixsix #sixthemusicalfanart #textart
A post shared by @ wordsofbroadway on Jul 17, 2020 at 9:08am PDT
Before and after. I drew this for @sixthemusical and/or @sixbroadway 's #fanfriday. Musical- Six Song- Ex Wives #six #sixthemusical #sixmusical #sixbroadway #sixonbroadway #musical #musicals #broadway #broadwaymusicals #fanart #sixfanarts #bwwremixsix
A post shared by Broadway fanart ✌️ (@_just_a_broadway_fan_) on Jul 16, 2020 at 3:35pm PDT
K Howard is here and the funs begun? #six #sixthemusical #sixonbroadway #sixthemusicalfanart #sixfanart #kathrinehoward #kathrinehowardfanart #beheaded #pink #musical #musicalfanart #broadway #broadwayfanart #sixbroadwayfanart #sixbroadway #KHoward #howard #bwwremixsix
A post shared by Sarah (@sarart.b) on Jun 26, 2020 at 3:29pm PDT
It's not the best but I had to draw my favorite queen❤ @brittmack8 @sixbroadway @sixthemusical #sixfanarts #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalfanart #fanart #art #artist #broadway #musical #musicaltheatre #bwwremixsix
A post shared by pencil (@babyb.oomers) on Jun 24, 2020 at 11:33am PDT
✨You must think that I'm crazy, you wanna replace me? Baby, there's n-n-n-n-no way!✨ I was experimenting drawing without an outline. I'm really happy how it came out! #six #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalart #sixonbroadway #sixbroadway #SIX #sixfanart #sixthemusicalfanart #sixthemusicalfanarts #cathrineofaragon #cathrineofaragonfanart #aragon #divorced #bwwremixsix
A post shared by Sarah (@sarart.b) on Jun 16, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT
#sixthemusical #six #sixonbroadway #sixtour #sixwestend #sixbreakaway #sixaustralia #herstory #history #fanart #sixfanarts #sixona #aimeatkinson #jodiesteele #samanthapauly #khoward #katherinehoward #henryviiiwives #colouredpencils #fanartfriday #bwwremixsix
A post shared by @ ijustdofanart on May 30, 2020 at 1:09pm PDT
✨I'm the queen of the castle, get down you dirty rascal✨ Anna of Cleves because I never draw her. I used @shegoshestay amazing SIX brush set! #sixthemusicalart #sixthemusical #six #sixonbroadway #sixthemusicalfanart #sixthemusicalfanarts #annaofcleves #annaofclevessix #divorced #queen #musical #broadway #bwwremixsix
A post shared by Sarah (@sarart.b) on May 22, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT
XO baby ❤️ #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalfanart #sixbroadway #anneboleyn #beheaded #broadway #broadwaymusical #bwwremixsix
A post shared by Sarah (@sarart.b) on May 3, 2020 at 8:59pm PDT
? But now we're Ex-Wives? #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalfanart #musicals #broadway #broadwaymusical #bwwremixsix
A post shared by Sarah (@sarart.b) on Apr 20, 2020 at 7:42pm PDT
One of my favorites queens :Anne Boleyn?? . Credit if you repost . . #anneboleyn #six #exwife #dontlooseyourhead #broadway #art #sixonbroadway #sixonbroadstreet @sixbroadway @sixthemusical #teatromusical #teatro? #painting #digitalart #digitaldrawing #fanfriday #bwwremixsix
A post shared by ✌?✌? (@artbroadwaycomicsandlove) on Feb 8, 2020 at 12:56pm PST
Anne boleyn ? One of my friends asked me if i could draw something for her and this is the result ? . . Follow me for more: @artbroadwaycomicsandlove . . Credits if you repost . . @sixbroadway #musicals #broadway #anneboleyn #exwives #playbill #sixwives #sixonbroadway #dontlooseyourhead #bwwremixsix
A post shared by ✌?✌? (@artbroadwaycomicsandlove) on Jan 26, 2020 at 4:49pm PST
#sixthemusical #courtneystapleton #vickimanser #gracemouat #jarneiarichardnoel #millieoconnell #nataliemayparis #alexiamcintosh #aimeatkinson #maiyaquansahbreed #lucymoss #tobymarlow #fanart #watercolour #promarkers #swings #westend #broadway #six #musicals #sixfanart #bwwremixsix
A post shared by @ ijustdofanart on Aug 28, 2019 at 10:35am PDT
To the queens who slay! @sixthemusical @sixthemusicalus #sixthemusical #sixfanart #queendom #broadway #broadwayfanart #broadwayart #slay #SIXFanart #bwwremixsix @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by allycats.designs (@allycats.designs) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:18pm PDT
#six #sixthemusical #catherineofaragon #anneboleyn #janeseymour #anneofcleves #katherinehoward #catherineparr #jarneiarichardnoel #millieoconnell #nataliemayparis #aimieatkinson #maiyaquansahbreed #promarkers #watercolour #drawing #musical #musicals #westendlive #westendtheatre #broadway @_jrichardnoel @millieoconnell @nataliemayparis @msleximcintosh @aimieatkinson @mayjqb #tudor #henryviii #henryviiiwives #sixfanart #bwwremixsix
A post shared by @ ijustdofanart on Aug 16, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT
